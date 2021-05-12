PITTSFIELD — Barrington Stage Company will present a free screening of "The Supadupa Kid 2: Move," the action/superhero book by Pittsfield-based author Ty Allan Jackson at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Boyd-Quinson Stage, 30 Union St.
The free screening features a cast of local youth and parents from the Berkshires and New York State Capital Region, directed by Julianne Boyd.
Following the screening, Jackson and Boyd will do a talkback and Q&A session with the audience. Members of the cast and crew will be in attendance.
For free ticket reservations, contact Hannah Katz at HKatz@BarringtonStageCo.org.
All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks must be worn for admittance.
In the original 2012 novel, "The Supadupa Kid," the book’s young Black superhero, Javon Williams is just a normal kid until a freak accident gives him amazing superpowers. The only problem? The neighborhood bully acquired his own superpowers and is using them to terrorize the city! Javon saves the city by becoming … The Supadupa Kid.
In Jackson’s new book, "The Supadupa Kid 2: Move," Javon faces his biggest challenge: the villainous Dark Matter. With the power to control gravity and invisibility, she is a formidable foe. Along with best friend/genius Ronald and new Latina superheroine sidekick Maya Gonzalez, aka Muévete, The Supadupa Kid attempts to take down his most wicked nemesis yet.
The cast features Justin Najah Clark as Tammy; Genesis Cooper as Tracy; Kennedy Dews as Denise; Roberta McCulloch-Dews as Javon’s mom; Warren Dews as Javon’s dad; West Dews as Javon; Deisy Escobar as Maya; Martha Escobar as Mama; Sharron Frazier-McClain as Mrs. Burnett/woman on the bus; Joe Gunn as adult male various; Crisyra Hernandez as Maria; Renet Honderich as Tanya; Jackson as newscaster/ice cream vendor; Aiden Kelley as Ronald; Sara Reese as narrator; Bob Sykes as Mr. Sykes; and Eleanore Velez as Nana Hilda.
Jackson is an award-winning children’s book author, literacy advocate and motivational speaker. His books have been featured on CNN, “NBC Nightly News,” “The Steve Harvey Show,” PBS and countless other media outlets. He is the co-founder of the Read or Else movement and Danny Dollar Academy.