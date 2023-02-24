Berkshire Museum discovers rare Declaration of Independence broadside printing in its archive

PITTSFIELD — When Berkshire Museum collections manager Jason Vivori went searching for a copy of one of our nation's founding documents in the museum's archives, he expected to find nothing more than a humble reproduction.
Instead, on that gray December day, as he slid the framed poster-sized document out from among the paintings and documents it had been tucked away in storage with, he knew he was looking at more than a copy. "I knew I was looking at something very special, something much more important than a reproduction," he said during a recent interview with The Eagle.
In front of him, still in the original 19th-century frame it was donated in, was a typeset print — in black ink on handmade paper — a "broadside" printing of the Declaration of Independence produced less than two weeks after the Continental Congress in Philadelphia accused King George the Third, ruler of Great Britain, of being a tyrant who “has plundered our Seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our Towns, and destroyed the Lives of our People.”
"It's essentially an act of sedition. Distributing these was obviously in violation of 'the Crown' and because of that, it's an important part of the Revolutionary War effort," Vivori said.
"This is one of the coolest things I've ever found."
He was certain what saw before him was an authentic July 17, 1776, broadside print of the Declaration by Ezekiel Russell, a Boston-born printer of Salem, Massachusetts-Bay. Like bulletins that today would arrive electronically, broadsides were hastily prepared papers, often with political views, distributed throughout the colonies. Russell's copy was sent to every congregation in Massachusetts with special instructions for it to be read from the pulpit and recorded in town records.
A few days after the discovery, with some research under his belt, Vivori, feeling confident in the find, rushed to share the news with museum director Kimberly Bush Tomio.
"I ran up the stairs to her office, which is literally right above mine and said, 'You need to come downstairs and see this, the date is real,'" he recalled.
The Russell broadside — an exact replica of the one printed by John Dunlap of Philadelphia on the evening of July 4, 1776 — was commissioned by the Massachusetts Provincial Congress on July 17, 1776. Russell's broadside was the 11th of 13 authorized printings — the other 12 were printed in Pennsylvania, New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and South Carolina.
Because broadsides were intended to spread news quickly and efficiently, they were printed on cheap paper, with no expectation of preservation.
"Consequently, because the paper quality is not that fabulous on these pieces and they're considered really disposable, you don't see as many of them kicking around," Vivori said.
Prior to the museum's discovery, only 21 Russell prints were known to exist.
Fact or fake
"Our first question was, 'is this real?'," he said.
His gut instinct said it was.
"If there's one thing I've learned during my time as the collections manager at the Berkshire Museum, it's that if you think it's real, it probably is," said Vivori, who stepped into his current role in 2016. He's been with the museum since 2003, serving in a variety of positions.
But before he could take any steps to try to pin down its authenticity, there was a mystery to solve — when and how did it enter the museum's collection. He sought the aid of his colleague, collections associate registrar Sandy Williams.
This particular item did not have an archival number associated with it. Archival inventories of the 1980s and 1990s had failed to give it a number and instead labeled it as a "founding collection object." The label was a more of a catch-all category for items arriving in the museum's collection prior to the 1903 opening of its South Street location.
When Zenas Crane Jr., of the Crane paper mill, founded the Berkshire Museum, it was originally housed within the Berkshire Athenaeum. The two organizations stopped sharing an address in 1903, but remained a single organization until the 1930s.
"There were a number of things that we didn't have original numbers for and a lot of these things came from the Berkshire Athenaeum. They just came here and they didn't always get numbers assigned to them because the way the numbering system worked out, early collections are harder to track down sometimes," he said. "We suspect that they came over under the direction of Harlan Ballard, who was curator of the museum from 1888 until 1932."
The search for answers brought Vivori and Williams to pull up handwritten donation logs of the Berkshire Athenaeum and Museum, which were still a single entity when Mrs. C.K. Adams, a widow who lived on Union Street, made a donation of "public documents and a facsimile of the Declaration of Independence" on May 2, 1885.
"I'd actually seen the Declaration on many occasions, but hadn't paid much attention to it because it had been labeled as a facsimile, as a reproduction and had been filed away with other reproductions. We have a reproduction of the warrant for the arrest of Mary Stuart [Mary, Queen of Scots] that was donated by someone in the community," Vivori said.
He had only gone looking for the museum's copy of the Declaration because of a question from a member of the public, seeking to know if a copy of the Declaration he had found was real or not. A typical scenario for the collections manager; he often helps the general public research items they've "found in grandma's attic" and want to know more about.
"Because of the way it had been grouped with other reproductions, the way it had been labeled, no one paid attention to it," Vivori said. "But when I pulled it out that day, the way it looked, the quality of the paper, it led to a growing sense of importance."
Finding out when it was donated, that it had remained in the collection, was an important step, he said.
"Finding out that it was given in 1885, it was a huge step toward going, 'This has to be real.' Not that we've had anybody actually authenticate it. But all the information we have so far gives us no reason to doubt the authenticity," Vivori said.
Confidence in the document's authenticity was bolstered after he spoke with Rick Stattler, director of books and manuscripts with Swann Auction Galleries, who was able to provide him with some details about the Russell broadside, which further convinced him the document was "more likely real than not."
"Rick told me the Russell broadside isn't one that was reproduced, which makes us all the more confident," he said.
It was then he shared the news with the museum's director.
"It's been very exciting," Bush Tomio said during a joint interview with Vivori.
Museum officials gained more confidence in it's authenticity, when conservators at the Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center confirmed that "the paper and ink is of a quality of appropriate for that time period, what they would expect."
"They see no reason to doubt its authenticity," Vivori said.
The museum had sent the broadside to W+AACC — an East Coast consortium that specializes in the protection, preservation and conservation of historic objects with its main labs located at The Clark Art's Lunder Center in Williamstown — to be conserved in a method that would be more protective. The document was placed on archival matting and returned to its original frame, which now has a protective "museum" glass and a special seal to keep out moisture.
While the conservators do not authenticate objects, Vivori and Tomio Bush said they have no reason to believe it isn't authentic.
Why not authenticate the document?
When asked during a subsequent interview, Vivori replied via email, "As for authentication, the process would involve working with an appraiser who would consult with outside experts to provide a final determination.
"It would be a lengthy and expensive endeavor. There is nothing about the broadside that has caused anyone to feel that it is anything but authentic at this point. We don’t really feel that it is necessary to dig any further at the moment … All of this is consistent with what we would expect to find."
One of two broadsides in the Berkshires
The Berkshire Museum's discovery of the Russell broadside means there are now two original broadsides of the Declaration of Independence in the Berkshires. The other broadside — commissioned by the Continental Congress and printed by Dunlap — is owned by Williams College. Williams purchased the Dunlap broadside at a Christie's Auction in 1983 for $375,000 plus fees. Williams' copy, which is on permanent display in the Chapin Gallery, Room 406 of the Sawyer Library, is one of 25 existing copies.
The Berkshire Museum's copy, newly back from the conservation center, is expected to go on display later this year as part of special exhibition.
Broadside once displayed
It won't be the first time the broadside will be hung on the museum's walls — it was on display when the Berkshire Museum opened its doors in 1903. The broadside is mentioned in an April 2, 1903 article about the museum's opening by The Pittsfield Sun. Also mentioned are Pahat, the museum's mummy of a priest of the Egyptian god of fertility and harvest (then believed to be a minor king of Egypt), an elephant's head among many other taxidermy animals, as well as Greek and Roman frescos and jewelry.
"They clearly knew what they had," Vivori said.
So how did the once prominently displayed broadside come to end up in storage?
Sometimes, items slip from institutional memory. Other times, an item is incorrectly recorded or misplaced during an inventory — the museum's collections have been inventoried many times, with the first modern reorganization taking place after the hiring of Laura Bragg, the museum's first director in 1931.
Bragg conducted the first modern organization and inventory of the museum, during which she lobbied for the creation of a separate historical museum, as the Berkshire Museum had been founded as a museum of art and natural history.
Or, it could have been rotated out for new exhibits, placed in storage and forgotten about, as those who knew about it either moved on to other jobs or retired.
With a trove of over 40,000 historical objects, natural specimens, art and antiques in its permanent collection, it's easy to "discover" or rediscover items that have long been held in the Berkshire Museum's collection.
In 1985, museum staff "discovered" a series of pull-toys made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder, which had been donated, catalogued and tucked away in the archive.
Part of the problem, Vivori said, is the museum's history collection appears to have been paid little attention over the years. Files for the museum's art and science collections are bulky and items were well researched — not so when it comes to the historical artifacts, some of which have national and international significance. Many more are important to the history of the Berkshires.
"One of the things I'm most proud of during my time in working with the collections is that I've given them all equal footing," he said.
Possible Crane connection
And there may be a connection between the broadside and Crane Paper, says Bush Tomio.
"It's very likely, with some research that was done, just recently, that this paper which [the broadside] is printed on was made at a Crane paper mill," she said.
But not the Crane Paper mill founded in Dalton. The paper would have come from the mill of museum founder Zenas Crane Jr.'s grandfather, Stephen Crane. He operated the Liberty Paper Mill, in Milton— just five miles outside of Boston, which supplied paper to Paul Revere and patriotic newspapers. He also supplied paper to Ezekiel Russell's Salem printshop. A Liberty Mill ledger, donated to the Crane Museum, shows Russell purchasing paper from the mill in the 1770s.
"There's nothing saying that this was printed on that specific paper, but that's where he's getting his paper from," Vivori said.
More unanswered questions
How the broadside ended up in storage isn't the only unanswered question the museum hopes to solve.
How did the original donor, Mrs. C.K. Adams, come to own the broadside? Was it handed down to her or her husband? Was it purchased at an auction house?
A handwritten inscription on the backside of the broadside raises more questions than providing answers. The inscription reads: "Decl. Independence/ Declr. Independence/ T Freeman," "independence," and "Declaration of/ Independence."
Vivori said that while the handwritten script on the backside includes "T. Freeman," at this time the museum "couldn’t find a strong enough connection to make much of it."
Could the inscription be the name of the individual that it was delivered to?
Or could it be the mark of an auctioneer? One of the best known auction houses of the 19th century, Samuel T. Freeman & Co., of Philadelphia, now Freeman Auctioneers & Appraisers, was founded by auctioneer Tristram Bamfylde Freeman. Could he be the T. Freeman on the back of the broadside?
"We still have so many questions, that I think we'll probably be researching this item for a very long time," Vivori said.