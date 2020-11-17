The Berkshire Opera Festival plans on bringing fully-staged opera back to the Berkshires in the summer of 2021, according to a news release announcing its upcoming summer lineup.
The Festival, according to its release, will continue monitoring COVID-19 and heed all necessary safety precautions.
"We at BOF look optimistically to Summer 2021, which will mark our grand return to the stage with an expanded season of live, in-person performances," said Abigail Rollins, executive director, in the statement. "We are aware, however, that there are still many unknowns related to the future trajectory of the pandemic, and an ever-evolving understanding as to what precautions must be taken in every aspect of daily life in order to protect ourselves and those around us. Rest assured, we will return in a way that keeps the entire BOF community safe, both onstage and off. We will continue monitoring the evolution of the pandemic over the coming months, and announce detailed safety protocols based on the most current information from state and local officials as our festival season draws nearer."
In addition to its signature Mainstage performance — which will be a production of "Falstaff," mounted Aug. 21, 24 and 27, 2021, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, starring Sebastian Catana — BOF has expanded its summer offering to include its first Second Stage production, July 22 and 24 at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington with Tom Cipullo’s "Glory Denied."
“There is no substitute for experiencing the power of the live, unamplified human voice," said Jonathon Loy, director of production and co-founder of the artistic organization. "I’m incredibly excited at the prospect of returning to live opera in 2021, and with none other than the greatest operatic comedy ever composed, Verdi’s 'Falstaff.'"
The Festival also plans to host a free concert at The Mount in Lenox on Aug. 11 — "Much Ado About Shakespeare," exploring the world’s most famous playwright’s influence on opera and song.
Tickets will go on sale in early 2021. For more information, visit www.berkshireoperafestival.org.