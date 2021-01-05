GREAT BARRINGTON -- Actors Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick will each read a monologue from "It Happened Here," a new novel by playwright and Berkshire Playwrights Lab co-artistic director Richard Dresser.
The reading is part of a free Zoom event Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. that features a conversation between Dresser and Mary Fierro, director of behavioral health at Community Health Programs. The public will be invited to submit non-political questions for discussion.
"It Happened Here" focuses on a family struggling to survive under a totalitarian regime in America in the years between 2019 and 2035.
Listeners do not have to read the book in preparation for the event. Organizers said "the discussion is intended to inspire them as they navigate challenging conversations with family."
"It Happened Here" is Dresser's first novel. His plays have been widely produced on and off-Broadway and in theaters across the United States and in Europe. His playwriting credits include "Rounding Third," "Below the Belt" and two musicals, "Johnny Baseball," which was produced at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2013, and the Beach Boys musical "Good Vibrations. He has written for television and film and teaches screenwriting in Columbia University's graduate film school.
Registration is available at BerkshirePlaywrightLab.org. The book is available at The Bookstore in Lenox by calling 413-637-3390 or emailing matt@bookstoreinlenox.com.