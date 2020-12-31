Kate Maguire is CEO and artistic director of Berkshire Theatre Group which was created in 2010 as the result of a merger between Berkshire Theatre Festival in Stockbridge and The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. BTG comprises The Colonial Theatre and The Garage in Pittsfield and the Fitzpatrick Mainstage and Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge.
Maguire graciously has taken the time to answer some questions about 2020 and what might lie ahead in 2021.
Q: How would you characterize 2020?
A: Caesar: “The Ides of March are come.”
Soothsayer: “Ay, Caesar, but not gone.”
At least Shakespeare gave Julius Caesar fair warning before the celebrated Roman Consul met his tragic fate in the Theatre of Pompey. We didn’t even have that! One day we were making arrangements for St. Patrick’s Day performers to fly here from Ireland, and the next day Tom Hanks had COVID-19. Then the NBA canceled its entire season. And suddenly Broadway shut down every single theater — indefinitely! You can understand why we call 2020 “The Year the World Turned Upside Down.” No shows. No patrons. No revenue. And nobody knew what we should be doing.
Q: What were the most formidable challenges you faced? What strategies did you devise to deal with them? What would you say were your most satisfying or rewarding accomplishments in 2020? What are the most significant lessons you learned and/or discussions you had in 2020 and how are those lessons and discussions shaping your thinking about 2021 and perhaps beyond?
A: Lesson No. 1: If you look around and don’t see a leader? You’re it.
In the terrible spring of the pandemic’s “First Wave,” the key word for us was — survival. Literally, how can we keep the ship afloat while figuring out a way forward? The answer came in the form of cooperative partners. Patrons who turned their refunds into contributions. Vendors who cut us some slack, even though they were also hurting badly. Banks that eased credit terms as an act of faith in our future. Community and political leaders at all levels who stepped forward to help. Indeed, it was the original CARES Act in April — and the PPP loan it provided — that bought Berkshire Theatre Group the crucial time we needed to regain our footing. But then what? Should we close down, or try to reimagine our work in the Age of Covid-19?
Lesson No. 2: When they say no, what they mean is give me more information.
If they tell you no performances indoors, perform outdoors. If they tell you no more than 50 patrons, perform for 50 patrons. If they say no less than three tests a week, test everybody — every other day! If there’s a way to get to “yes,” keep looking. Through it all we were ever mindful of why we do what we do — to bring people together for a shared experience in the art of what it means to be human.
What we did was we studied the science. And the “we” was the year-round staff and Board of Trustees who met frequently and offered their thoughts and best of all, their commitment to find a way forward. We carefully analyzed where the potential was to create theater and stages for artists. And we were determined.
Once we had a plan, we sent it for approval to government authorities and the three unions we work with: Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SSDC), United Scenic Artists (USA) and Actors Equity Association (AEA). AEA took the lead and worked with us relentlessly and diligently for two months, 7 days a week and ultimately the plan was put to paper on July 5 and we were approved to move forward a day later.
The challenge in the not-for-profit world of theater is always coming up against what appears to be impossible. Saying what we do is a mystery is absolutely true. The mystery lies in the passion of those committed to making sure that the transformative power of theater is known because it is indeed healing. And “no” is not an option and the ability to change has been the key to survival of this ancient art. In short, we relied on our passion and all the great lessons to be found in the making of the performing arts.
Lesson No. 3: Our Mission is Our Message.
At the end of the day, we were just doing our jobs and what we gained was a widespread recognition of our shared humanity.
Lesson No. 4: Land of Hope and Dreams.
We learned some hard and painful lessons about our country these past several years — and especially this year. Still, we are in the business of betting on better angels. Patiently. Persistently. Creatively. Unapologetically. And in 2020, we went all in on that bet. As luck would have it, our efforts were noticed and appreciated. For those fortunate few who were comfortable enough to venture out, and get a ticket to “Godspell” or Brian Stokes Mitchell or The Naughton Family in Concert, or the movies at Taconic High School or the weekend concerts under the tents in Stockbridge and finally “Holiday Memories” outside at the Unicorn, they were experiences none of us will ever forget. For those who rooted us on from their homes, it was a source of much needed inspiration — for them and for us.
Q: What is/are your hope(s) for 2021?
A: What will we do in 2021? If you’re looking for a clue, how about this. We began with The Bard, so let’s end with The Boss: “This train, dreams will not be thwarted/This train, faith will be rewarded.”