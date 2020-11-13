STOCKBRIDGE -- Berkshire Theatre Group is pushing back the opening of its outdoor production of "Holiday Memories" one week from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
The theater cited the recent spike in COVID-19 cases as the reason for the delay in a statement on its website -- BerkshireTheatreGroup.org
"Out of an abundance of caution we determined it was in the best interest of the community to postpone," the statement says. "All BTG staff is secure; we have had no positive tests and are tested frequently."
Theater staff is calling all ticketholders to move them into other performance dates.
The production -- which is scheduled to run Friday and Saturday evenings at 6:30 and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 3 through Dec. 20 -- will be performed on a new outdoor stage in the rear courtyard of the Unicorn Theatre against the theater's signature barn.
Seating capacity will be somewhere between 50 and 60. The theater has adopted procedures and protocols that are consistent with state and local mandated health and safety guidelines. Among the protocols:
-- temperature scans at point of entry
-- contactless ticketing
-- free-standing hand sanitizer stations at various locations around the site
-- mandatory wearing of face masks
-- one-way traffic patterns
Written for the stage by Russell Vandenbroucke, "Holiday Memories" is based on two autobiographical short stories by Truman Capote. Eric Hill is directing a cast whose members include David Adkins, Daniel Garrity, Tim Jones, Corinna May, and Isadora Wolfe.
Each act runs approximately 30 minutes. Warm drinks and seasonal snacks will be served in the barn during intermission.
Complete ticket information is available online at BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by phone at 413-997-4444.