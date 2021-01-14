PITTSFIELD -- Hershey Felder portrays Ukraine-born Yiddish writer and humorist Sholom Aleichem in "Before Fiddler," a world premiere streaming live from Florence, Italy beginning Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.
The performance can be accessed online at Berkshire Theatre Group's website -- berkshiretheatregroup.org. Access will be available through Feb. 14
When he was only 24 years old, Aleichem (pseudonym of Shalom Rabinovitz) published his first story, "Tsvey Shteyner" (“Two Stones”). By 1890, he had become a central figure in Yiddish literature.
Aleichem, who died in 1916 at age 57, was known as the “Jewish Mark Twain” for his similar writing style and pen name usage. Through the musical "Fiddler on the Roof," he is perhaps best known for his beloved signature character, Tevye the dairyman.
In addition to Aleichem, Felder will play many of his characters.
Performing with Felder is Klezmerata Fiorentina, a quartet of principal players of Maggio Musicale Fiorentino -- violinist and violist Igor Polesitsky, clarinetist Riccardo Crocilla, accordionist and bassoonist Francesco Furlanich, and double bassist Riccardo Donati.
"Before Fiddler" is the first of three Felder "Live From Florence" world premieres Berkshire Theatre Group is streaming as a fund-raiser. Also scheduled are "Puccini," March 14-21; and "Anna & Sergei," starring Felder as Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, May 16-23.
Filmed live on location in the places where the events and these compositions and premieres actually took place, "Puccini" is the story of the composer’s scandalous life, his female characters, and how the real women in his life affected the women he created on stage. "Puccini" will include music from "La Bohème," "Tosca" and "Turandot," among others.
Set in the house in which Rachmaninoff died in Beverly Hills in 1943 and framed as a memory play, "Anna & Sergei" is the story of a strange meeting between the Russian composer and Anna Anderson, the woman who claimed to be the sole surviving member of the Romanov Dynasty -- the Princess Anastasia. The show features Rachmaninoff’s best-known melodies and music.
Complete information is available online at berkshiretheatregroup.org or by phone at 413-997-4444.