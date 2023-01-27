January may seem bleak, but winter in the Berkshires is anything but dull. Check out these musical events coming to area stages in the next few weeks.

PEAK MUSIC SERIES: JOE ADEE & THE LUG NUTS

What: Joe Adee & the Lug Nuts perform in Christiansen’s Tavern as a trio, playing a mix of blues, southern rock, R&B, old country, and a few original tunes.

Who: Joe Adee & the Lug Nuts

Where: Christiansen's Tavern, 37 Corey Road, Hancock

When: 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Jan. 27

Upcoming: Mike McMann on Feb. 3; Michael McCarthy, Feb. 4; Austin Honig, Feb. 10; Jason & Trev, Feb. 11; Arthur James, Feb. 17; Jack Walheim, Feb. 18; Hot Shot Hillbillies, Feb. 19.

Information: jiminypeak.com/events-calendar

I ANBASSA: 'BABYLON BY BUS'

What: I Anbassa presents "Babylon by Bus," a Bob Marley Tribute The group will also dip into Dennis Brown’s extensive catalog and some original work.

Who: Ras Ngosi, vocals, rhythm guitar (I Anbassa); Big Dread, lead guitar (Warrior King, Da'ville, Anthony B); Ian Cooper Pettys, vocals, percussion; Robin Setal, bass (Burning Spear); Burnie T, drums (Mykal Rose, Sister Nancy) and Jay Metcalf, keyboards (Johnny Osbourne).

Where: The Barn at The Egremont Barn, 17 Main St., South Egremont

When: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Feb. 3

Tickets: $15

Upcoming: The Wanda Houston Band on Feb. 4 and Beatles tribute band The Eggmen on Feb. 10.

Information: theegremontbarn.com/events

REV TOR's 11TH ANNUAL DEAD OF WINTER JAM

What: Rev Tor’s Dead Man’s Waltz (formerly Steal Your Peach) hosts its annual midwinter celebration which honors 58 years of Grateful Dead music and includes a slew of special guests.

Who: Dead Man's Waltz and friends, featuring special guests Mark Mercier of Max Creek, Jen Durkin of Deep Banana Blackout, Mark Paradis of The Marks Brothers and Lobsters From Mars, Mike “Woody” Wood of Rebel Alliance and Them Bastards, Chris Merenda and Dave Brown.

When: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 3

Tickets: $25

Where: Colonial Theatre, 111 South St., Pittsfield

Information: berkshiretheatregroup.org

What exhibitions and performances are on your list of things to see during Mass MoCA's annual Free Day? Since opening in 1999, Mass MoCA's Free Day has become a much-anticipated date on the calendar, with locals and visitors flocking to the 19th-century mill complex from points near and far, ready to explore and enjoy all the eclectic museum and performing arts venue has to offer. This year, Free Day takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28.

FLORENCIA CUENCA & JAIME LOZANO: BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH

What: Florencia Cuenca and Jaime Lozano deliver fresh interpretations of some of musical theater's most iconic tunes with new arrangements.

Who: Florencia Cuenca and Jaime Lozano with mariachi ensemble Mariachi Real De Mexico de Ramon

Where: Club B10, Mass MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams

When: 8 p.m.. Feb. 4,

Tickets: $22 in advance, $32 the day of and $46 preferred

Upcoming: Jlin and Florence To on Feb; Ivy Sole, Feb. 25.

Information: massmoca.org/event

CANNA PROVISIONS CONCERT SERIES: ANNIE IN THE WATER

What: Annie in the Water is next up in the Canna Provisions Concert Series with high-energy jams and funky tones.

Who: Annie in the Water

Where: Locker Room Sports Pub, 232 Main St., Lee

When: 7 to 10 p.m., Feb. 11

Tickets: Free

Upcoming: Annie Brobst, Feb. 18; Todd Farina, March 4; Melissa Brinton, March 17; and Whiskey City Duo, March 18.

Information: cannaprovisions.com

SOFT SHOE BOOM BOOM SPIN

What: An evening of interactive and experimental fundraising for They Dance for Rain's dance-making programs in Nairobi, Kenya. The evening features an Unsilent Auction, a dance party, projections by Joe Wheaton and music arranged by members of the audience.

Who: Don't miss the Soft Shoe Boom Boom Spin unsilent auction and dance party at The Foundry, featuring Beth Craig on cello, Mike Fahn on valve trombone, Bonnie McCubbin on violin, Charlie Tokarz on saxophone and Andy Wrba on bass. Stefanie Weber, of They Dance For Rain, will tap dance. Mad Libs Maasai Market Theater with performers from Nutshell Playhouse.

Where: The Foundry, 2 Harris St., West Stockbridge

When: Feb. 11, unsilent auction at 7 p.m., dance party at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25 for the unsilent auction, $15 for the dance party

Upcoming: Boobs! With Erica Von Kleist on April 15; Duo Nouveau on July 14.

Information: thefoundryws.com/event

INDIE NIGHT: SAMPLE THE CAT

What: The Berkshires' own Sample the Cat blends the genres of soul, rock and jazz to create a dynamic and engaging vibe.

Who: Sample the Cat with vocals by Kendrah Bellevue, Steve Dalton on guitar, Bryan Brophy on keys and Olivia Davis on drums

Where: Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave., Dalton

When: 7 to 9 p.m., Feb. 16

Tickets: $10

Upcoming: Jeff Pitchell’s Legends Live On featuring Texas Flood with guests Tyrone Vaughan, Charmaine Neville and Claudette King, Feb. 17 and Mullett, Feb. 24.

Information: stationery-factory.com/events

THE BTUs

What: Get out your dancing shoes and head to the Race Brook Lodge for a midwinter dance party

Who: The BTUs

Where: Race Brook Lodge, 864 South Undermountain Road, Sheffield

When: 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Feb. 18. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $15, advance; $20, day of

Information: rblodge.com/events

ROOTS & SHOOTS: BLUES WOMEN OF THE CAPITAL REGION

What: Spencertown Academy's Roots & Shoots Concert "Blues Women of the Capital Region," in a new collaboration with the Capital Region Blues Network, presents an evening of blues with three dynamic musicians.

Who: Robin O’Herin, Jill Burnham, and Amy Ryan

Where: Spencertown Academy, 790 State Route 203, Spencertown, N.Y

When: 8 p.m, Feb. 25

Tickets: $25, general public; $20, members

Information: spencertownacademy.org

THE ROBERT CRAY BAND

What: Blues legend Robert Cray is kicking off the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center's 2023 concert series on March 4 while on his first tour since the 2020 release of his Grammy-nominated album, “That’s What I Heard.”

Who: The Robert Cray Band

Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington

When: 8 p.m., March 4

Tickets: $35-$70

Information: mahaiwe.org/events