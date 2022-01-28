10X10 Real Art Party art submission deadline extended

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Art Association has extended the deadline for its call for art for the annual 10X10 Real Art Party to Thursday, Feb. 3.
Artists can register at https://bit.ly/10x10-2022 to submit your information and upload images. Participating artists will be added to the Artists Registry at berkshireartassociation.org.
The BAA and Storefront Artist Project, in collaboration with the Berkshire Museum, as part of Pittsfield’s annual 10X10 UpStreet Arts Festival, seek donations of original artwork from artists from the Berkshires and beyond for the annual 10X10 Real Art Party show and fundraiser raffle benefiting BAA Fellowships for college art majors, art field trip awards for high school art classes and free admission for art students to the Berkshire Museum. Donated works will be raffled off at a free, live and in-person event at the Berkshire Museum on Feb. 24. Purchase of a $25 raffle ticket, guarantees a 10X10 work of art.
New this year is 5X5 Art, an art exhibit of Young Artists under the age of 10. A $10 ticket purchase guarantees a piece of original art, drawn at random, to take home. To register, please submit name, guardian’s email, plus title and medium for each piece to https://bit.ly/5X5-2022. Email images of the work to 10x10@berkshireartassociation.org with “5x5=10 RAP” in the subject line. Artists under 10 years old (and websites) will be added to the Artists Registry.
“ARTIX” for both shows will be sold at the Berkshire Museum front desk during the exhibit and the night of the party.
DONATION SPECIFICS
All artwork donated to the 10X10 show must measure 10-by-10-inches and be prepared with a wire or hooks for hanging. Artwork may be in any medium and should reflect the quality of your usual work. 3D work in any media should fit in a 10-by-10-by-10-inch cube. Limit of three works per artist.
All artwork donated to the 5X5 show must measure 5-by-5-inches prepared with a wire or hooks for hanging. Artwork may be in any medium and should reflect the quality of your usual work. Artists under 10 may submit up to two pieces.
Drop off of donations will take place at the Berkshire Museum, 39 South St., 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5 and Sunday, Feb. 6, and 2 to 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7.
Works will be exhibited at the Berkshire Museum from Feb. 14 to 24. The 10X10 Real Art Party will open 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. the 5x5 Art Raffle will begin at 6 p.m., with the 10X10 art raffle beginning at 7 p.m.