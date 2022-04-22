Berkshire International Film Festival announces its 2022 lineup for June festival

GREAT BARRINGTON — The 16th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival will feature a weekend lineup of films, events and special guests from June 2 through 5 in Great Barrington and Lenox.
This year's festival will feature 25 documentaries, 27 narrative features, 15 short films and 13 animated shorts, sharing stories from 30 countries. BIFF will present a curated selection of the feature and short films being presented at the in-person festival, to be screened virtually.
"As we embark on our first hybrid film festival after two years of continuing to meet our mission in creative ways, it is exciting to see the incredible lineup of events, talks and films from around the world, and honoring Alfre Woodard is a thrill," said Pat Fili-Krushel, BIFF board chair, in a news release.
"We are thrilled to share an extraordinary line-up of films from near and far,” said Kelley Vickery, BIFF's founder and artistic director, in the release. “One of the many things I love about the BIFF is the diversity of films that our filmmakers bring to the Berkshires. ... BIFF continues to bring the world to the Berkshires! It is also with a profound sense of gratitude that BIFF dedicates this festival in honor of the irreplaceable Lola Jaffee and Douglas Trumbull — both influenced our community, and the filmmaking community and were inspirational and fundamental to our organization.”
Schedule
Thursday, June 2: Opening night, sponsored by Berkshire Bank, will feature "Art & Krimes by Krimes," which shares the story of artist Jesse Krimes. While locked-up for six years in federal prison, Krimes secretly created monumental works of art — including an astonishing 40-foot mural made with prison bed sheets, hair gel, and newspaper. Director Alysa Nahmias and artist Jesse Krimes will be in attendance for a Q&A following the film.
Saturday, June 4: A tribute to multi award-winning and legendary actor Alfre Woodard, sponsored by GWFF USA. A veteran of film, theater, television, and spoken word, Woodard powerfully illuminates each role she inhabits. In addition to her career in front of audiences, Woodard is a social activist. Woodard will be in conversation with WAMC's Joe Donahue on the stage of the Mahaiwe prior to the screening of her film "Juanita."
Sunday, June 5: "Pretty Problems" is a comedic new film about Jack and Lindsey who are invited on a getaway trip with affluent strangers: down the rabbit hole, and into the most unhinged weekend of their lives. Can their relationship survive? Winner of the SXSW Audience Award (where it had its world premiere) and the Sonoma Film Festival Jury Prize Award, the film will have you laughing out loud from the very first scene. The film's director, Kestrin Pantera, writer and actor Michael Tennant, writer and actor Britt Rentschler and actor Alex Klein, will be in attendance for a Q&A following the film.
Throughout the weekend festival: In addition to these films, BIFF will host special events, including GWFF USA’s Juried Prize Award for narrative and documentary filmmaking, free family film screenings, and panel discussions. BIFF’s popular “Tea Talks” also return. The Tea Talks include a film about artist Don Gummer featuring Gummer in conversation with artist Stephen Hannock and Mass MoCA Executive Director, Kristy Edmunds. The other talk will focus on the challenges and opportunities for women in film. The film lineup also includes a new French film with Juliette Binoche, the much-anticipated new A24 film about the beloved character Marcel the Shell, SXSW Audience Award winning documentary "Bad Axe" and Sundance Grand Jury prize winner "Fire of Love," the Leonard Bernstein documentary "Bernstein's Wall," and the World Premiere of "Prescribed" from Berkshire resident Holly Hardman.
For tickets and the full schedule: Visit biffma.org