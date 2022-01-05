No matter where you are watching, strong, imaginative films are still being produced. These are the 10 best of 2021

This list of the top 10 movies of 2021 is a compilation of films that were delayed months by the pandemic, opened in movie theaters before being released to streaming services, and streamed exclusively. It reflects the release pattern of movies in general in 2021, and remarkably this hodge-podge approach still resulted in strong, imaginative films in a wide variety of genres.
Movie theaters unlocked their doors as the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out and patrons slowly began to return. When “West Side Story” opened to dismal box office early last month critics proclaimed the death of movie theaters, as they have since the invention of the VCR. What the numbers really told us is that movie musicals continue to be a tough sell.
A week later, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” raked in $260 million in its opening weekend in the U.S., the second highest domestic opening in history. That may say that only blockbusters are assured success during the pandemic but it may also say that people are ready to flock to theaters again, especially if the studio doesn’t provide a streaming option.
It was heartening to see Berkshire movie theaters return to life last year. Their survival and success matters, as they are cultural and economic lynchpins for their host towns. A strong 2022 for theaters will help them recoup past losses and strengthen communities that need to bring people downtown.
The best 10 movies of 2021:
1. "Don’t Look Up"
A razor-sharp satire that evolves into a poignant drama, “Don’t Look Up” is also as topical as today’s disturbing headlines. Astronomers Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence discover a planet-killer asteroid hurtling toward Earth, but their attempts to prevent disaster are undermined by cynical politicians, a frivolous media and a public that literally won’t believe its eyes.
2. "Belfast"
Director Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical account of a young boy’s neighborhood being destroyed by “The Troubles” in Northern Ireland is heartbreaking and timely. People with everything in common are divided by ignorance, bigotry and resentment, all fueled by the worst among them.
3. "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Joel Coen’s adaptation of the famous Shakespearean play gives us Denzel Washington as an aging Macbeth desperate to become king, Frances McDormand as his plotting lady and a harrowing Kathryn Hunter as all three witches who set the plot in motion. Filmed on a soundstage, the movie has the feel of a stage production, and cinematographer Bruno DelBonnell uses light and shadow to make the monochromatic film appropriately resemble a vintage horror movie.
4. "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"
The Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 — aka the Black Woodstock — was lost to history for half a century until tapes emerged in the hands of drummer, producer and now documentarian Questlove. The recordings of some of the greatest African American artists and groups of the era are extraordinary, and Questlove offers perspective with fresh interviews with the performers and insight on what the festival meant to Black fans in turbulent 1969.
5. "Dune"
It’s actually half a movie as the epic sweep of Frank Herbert’s pioneering science fiction novel requires a second movie in 2023, but it is a fascinating half. Denis Villeneuve is maybe the most visibly imaginative director working today and he is able to bring Herbert’s extraordinary vision of a desert planet to life on the big screen.
6. "West Side Story"
Director Steven Spielberg revives and improves upon the fondly remembered but flawed 1961 musical. The futility of rival gangs of Puerto Ricans and whites fighting over turf that is crumbling beneath them provides a solid structure and the physical, Gene Kelly-style dancing is in keeping with the tougher tone. The Romeo and Juliet storyline is enhanced by the extraordinary Rachel Zegler as Maria.
7. "No Time To Die"
The latest — and late — James Bond film was twice delayed by the pandemic and finally arrived in theaters last fall a year-and-a-half behind schedule. Overlong, like the wait to see it, and like too many movies last year, it was nonetheless worth that wait, providing a fitting and definitive conclusion to the Daniel Craig era as 007.
8. "The Lost Daughter"
The reliably terrific Olivia Colman is a mid-40s college professor and “bad mom” who meets a young kindred spirit struggling to handle a willful daughter while vacationing on a Greek island. Tough questions are raised about who should or shouldn’t be a mother in this assured first directorial effort by actress Maggie Gyllenhaal.
9. "The French Dispatch"
The movie lacks the strong plot structure that director Wes Anderson usually hangs his sharply tailored scenes upon but any Anderson flick, with its wit, whimsy, all-star cast and exquisite set design, is worth seeing and enjoying.
10. "The Harder They Fall"
A Black Western from the Sergio Leone school, featuring an extraordinary cast beginning, but not ending, with Idris Elba, Regina King and LaKeith Stanfield, “The Harder They Fall” offers a familiar revenge tale in the context of the little known history of African-Americans pushing west to escape racism to the east-southeast.