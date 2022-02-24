Renée Anne Louprette and George Stauffer to kick off Berkshire Bach Society season

GREAT BARRINGTON — Distinguished organist Renée Anne Louprette and prominent Bach scholar George Stauffer return to the Berkshires to open The Berkshire Bach Society’s 31st season.

The husband and wife team presented the last live Berkshire Bach concert, in February 2020. The couple will perform, 2 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House in Housatonic, a village of Great Barrington. In a reprise of the 2020 appearance, Louprette will present an intriguing program of music by J.S. and C.P.E. Bach, and Robert and Clara Schumann. Stauffer will provide commentary about Bach’s music, life and legacy, highlighting the way Bach’s music influenced composers that came after him.

“We are particularly pleased to welcome Renée and George back to the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House for this live recital and discussion,” Terrill McDade, interim executive director of The Berkshire Bach Society, said in a press release. “In February 2020, they presented the last live Berkshire Bach concert before the pandemic closed everything down, and now they open our new season as the world emerges post-Omicron. Renée and George provide a unique combination of music and scholarship that is a rewarding experience for all.”

“The Organ Masters-I,” is sponsored by the Berkshires Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

In addition to selections by J.S. and C.P.E. Bach, the program provides a rare opportunity to hear music written by both Clara and Robert Schumann that stemmed from their joint resolution in 1845 to master the art of counterpoint, of which Bach is the undisputed master. The audience may judge how well they incorporated Bach’s contrapuntal technique into their 19th century idiom: The fruits of their resolution were Clara’s Op. 16, Three Preludes and Fugues for Piano, and Robert’s Op. 56, Studies in the Form of Canons for Organ or Pedal Piano.

Louprette plays two of Clara’s preludes and fugues and one of Robert’s canons — on the organ, not the pedal piano, which was a later incarnation of the pedal harpsichord that Bach used to practice for organ performances. Schumann was one of a handful of 19th century composers to write for the instrument.

This is the first of two organ recitals to be presented by Berkshire Bach this season, providing an opportunity to explore the capabilities of two historic Berkshires instruments — the Johnson & Son organ, from 1893, at the meeting house, and the larger, more powerful Roosevelt organ, from 1883, at the First Congregational Church. On April 23, Peter Sykes will present larger compositions by Bach, Brahms and Reger, in “The Organ Masters-II,” at the First Congregational Church.

Tickets are $30 for members, $35 for non-members and can be purchased online at berkshirebach.org/events. Children and students with a valid ID are free. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required.