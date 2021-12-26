Tired of celebrating New Year's Eve in your living room? Here are 5 ways to ring in the new year in the Berkshires

Looking forward to the new year? Want to ring in 2022 somewhere other than your living room? We've put together a list of five ways to celebrate on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day in the Berkshires:
CELEBRATE WITH MUSIC
The Berkshire Bach Society rings in the new year with a program of all six of Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerti, 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St, Great Barrington. Cost: $45-$90. Tickets and more information: berkshirebach.org/events
For those interested in something a little less classical, Jason & Tev Acoustic performs at The Tavern at Jiminy Peak, 37 Corey Road, Hancock, 9 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Dec. 31. More information: jiminypeak.com
ATTEND A GALA
Looking to end 2021 in style? The Apple Tree Inn, 10 Richmond Road, Lenox, hosts The Gala, 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31. The evening features live music by Milton and Loyales in The Ostrich Room, an open bar, hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight. $99 per person. More information/registration: sevenrooms.com/experiences/appletreeinn/the-gala-7694351075
There's also the "NYE Gold and White Party" at Race Brook Lodge Event Barn, 864 South Undermountain Road, Sheffield. The party, 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, includes dinner and dancing, but is only available to those staying at the lodge. $100 per person, includes dinner at 6 p.m., party and non-alcoholic beverages. $50 per person for guests joining the party at 9 p.m., after dinner. More information: rblodge.com/
TAKE A HIKE
Get the family out of the house and take a hike at the Greylock Glen with Berkshire Family Hikes. Meetup is at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2002, at the Greylock Glen, Gould Road, Adams. This is an easy hike around the glen. More information: facebook.com/events/280262947438792
LEARN TO TRACK WILDLIFE/IDENTIFY TREES
Learn something new on the first day of the year. Join Aimee Gelinas, naturalist and director of Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center, on a 2-mile trek at Notchview for a Winter Wildlife Tracking and Tree Identification snowshoe/hike, 10 a.m. to noon, Jan. 1, 2022, Notchview, Route 9, Windsor.
During the hike along the Hume Brook Trail, you'll learn how to identify wildlife tracks, signs of wildlife, spruce-fir forest ecology and tree identification along the way. Program is snowshoe/hike depending on the weather. Snowshoes included. Registration is required: thetrustees.org/event/69490/ Cost: $30, nonmember; $24, nonmember.
CELEBRATE YOUR RECOVERY
Spring into the new year living in recovery! This event is for anyone in recovery or those who love someone in (or out of) recovery or who are looking to support/be part of a recovery lifestyle. Ring in the new year at Living in Recovery, 81 Linden St., Pittsfield, beginning at 6 p.m. Activities include: 7 p.m., musical bingo; 8 p.m., All Recovery — Burning Bowl; 9:30 p.m., open mic; 11 p.m., meeting with intention sharing and guided imagery. More information: 413-570-8243; facebook.com/events/324811272597174/