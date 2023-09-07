4th annual Lenox Jazz Stroll set to bring the swing to Lilac Park

LENOX — The sweet sounds of jazz will emanate from Lilac Park, from downtown restaurants and more when the fourth annual Lenox Jazz Stroll returns Sept. 15 and 16.
The festivities kick off 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 with a concert by the Peggy Stern Trio at Gateways Inn. The main event runs 1 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 16, with performances by Wanda Houston, The Lucky 5, Michael Junkins Group and the Scott Robinson Quartet.
“Since its inception in 2020, the Lenox Jazz Stroll has become a staple of the fall music scene,” Andy Wrba, program manager at Mill Town Foundation, said in a news release. “The combination of world-class musicians, local artists, and wonderful community partners creating together results in what makes the Berkshires such a beautiful place to live, work and play.”
The two-day festival is co-sponsored by Mill Town Foundation, Berkshires Jazz, Inc. and the Lenox Chamber of Commerce.
“The Lenox Jazz Stroll shows a picture of the healthy jazz scene in the Berkshires,” said Ed Bride, president of Berkshires Jazz, Inc., in a news release. “It presents a combination of top-tier musicians who make their home in the Berkshires and touring artists who love to perform here. We’re fortunate to have the support of Mill Town Foundation, and its commitment to presenting cultural events that improve the quality of life for locals and visitors alike.”
Event is rain or shine. Rain locations, festival updates and details can be found at lenoxjazzstroll.com.
4th annual Lenox Jazz Festival
All events are free and family friendly. In some instances, reservations are encouraged.
Friday, Sept. 15
Kick-off Concert
Who: Peggy Stern Trio
Where: Gateways Inn, 51 Walker St.
Free. Reservations strongly encouraged.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Lilac Park Concerts
Where: 6 Walker St.
1 p.m.: Wanda Houston
2:15 p.m.: The Lucky 5
3:30 p.m.: Michael Junkins Group
4:45 p.m.: Scott Robinson Quartet
Additional concerts
6 to 9 p.m.: Benny Kohn Trio
Where: Pizza Boema, 84 Main St.
Free, reservations encouraged
7:30 to 9 p.m.: Ted Rosenthal Trio
Where: Gateways Inn, 51 Walker St.
Free, reservations encouraged