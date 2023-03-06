2023 Oscars Predictions: Will 'Everything Everywhere' take it all?

The winner of last year’s Academy Award for Best Picture may be largely forgotten (it was the admirable if little seen “CODA”), but everyone remembers “the slap.” It was a moment that supposedly appalled Academy officials — who are determined that everyone remember it going into Sunday night’s Oscars telecast honoring the best movies of 2022.
The 95th Academy Awards will air 8 p.m. Sunday March 12 on ABC and via livestream on Sling TV, fuboTV and Hulu+ Live TV.
When Will Smith stormed on stage a year ago to slap Chris Rock after the comic made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, social media exploded. The incident dominated the national discourse for days, giving the Oscars the kind of buzz it used to get solely from its awards.
The Academy recently announced that it has formed a “crisis team” to prevent a similar occurrence Sunday. Is there any reason to believe another slap or its equivalent will take place? No. Is there any reason to announce the heightened security? No — beyond the desire of the Academy to remind potential viewers that if they skip the telecast, which is suffering from declining ratings, they may miss a water cooler/Zoom moment that will have the nation buzzing.
The Oscar nominations produced one inside baseball controversy when Andrea Riseborough received a Best Actress nomination for “To Leslie,” a movie that reached even fewer viewers than did “CODA.” A social media campaign launched by prominent Hollywood players secured Riseborough a totally unexpected nomination.
This would have been no more than a curiosity had not Danielle Deadwyler been denied a nomination for her performance as the grieving, determined mother of a 14-year-old lynched by a Mississippi mob in “Till.” She accused Academy voters of racism, sentiments echoed by “Till” director Chinonye Chukwe, who was shut out in her category.
The Academy’s history of giving short shrift to minority and female filmmakers is well-documented. But the recent #OscarsSoWhite campaign forced changes by most notably expanding the Academy’s minority membership. Change came slowly but it has come.
Surely no one wants to introduce a quota system to govern nominations. Increasing nominees from five to as many as 10 in each category would be a cop out. The cumbersome 10 nominees in the Best Picture category came about because the Academy caved to criticism. It should be reduced to five.
The Academy conducted an investigation of the campaign conducted on behalf of Riseborough and concluded that no rules were broken. The campaign process may be tweaked in some fashion but it is not clear how or why.
The reality is that there will be more deserving nominees some years than there are spots available in a category. That’s life, not the product of a conspiracy.
Here are some predictions of how the races may go in a few prominent categories:
BEST PICTURE
The signs are pointing to “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” a fantasy, comedy, drama, action, martial arts flick that is a true original. It recently won the prestigious Producer’s Guild Award for best picture and cleaned up at the Screen Actors Guild award ceremony.
While “Everything Everywhere…” has the momentum, the dark Irish folk tale “The Banshees of Inisherin” is a critical favorite and would be an equally good choice. “All Quiet on the Western Front” dominated the BAFTA awards (the British Oscars) but it is unlikely that a despairing German language war film would find favor with Academy voters. No Steven Spielberg movie can ever be discounted but “The Fabelmans,” Spielberg’s autobiography/‘80s teen movie, is not among his best.
THE NOMINEES: "All Quiet On The Western Front," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans," "Tar," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness," and "Women Talking."
WILL WIN: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
DESERVES TO WIN: "Everything Everywhere All at Once” or “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
OVERLOOKED: “Nope,” “RRR,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
DOESN’T BELONG HERE: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans.”
BEST DIRECTOR
“Everything, Everywhere All at Once" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as the Daniels) shared the Directors Guild award and are solid favorites here. Edward Berger, the director of “All Quiet on the Western Front,” wasn’t nominated, which is another reason why the film is a long shot for Best Picture. Spielberg is lurking in the background.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” is all about the dialogue, so playwright/filmmaker Martin McDonagh’s consolation for not winning Best Director should be the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. “Women Talking” only got two nominations but Sarah Polley is a likely and deserved winner for Best Adapted Screenplay.
THE NOMINEES: Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin;" Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once;" Steven Spielberg, "The Fablemans;" Todd Field, "Tar;" and Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness."
WILL WIN: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything, Everywhere All at Once.”
DESERVES TO WIN: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything, Everywhere All at Once,” or Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
OVERLOOKED: Jordan Peele, “Nope.”
DOESN’T BELONG HERE: Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”
BEST ACTOR
Brendan Fraser has been collecting awards on the circuit for his performance as a severely obese man riddled by guilt in “The Whale,” and there is every reason to believe that will culminate in an Oscar. It helps that the likable former blockbuster movie star has a good comeback story to tell.
Fraser is fine in the role but it relies heavily on prosthetics and comes in the service of a maudlin, awkwardly constructed movie. Austin Butler could surprise for what amounts to an Elvis impersonation in “Elvis” but Colin Farrell is most deserving for his nuanced portrayal of a simple guy distraught over a friend’s sudden coldness in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
THE NOMINEES: Austin Butler, "Elvis;" Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin;" Brendan Fraser, "The Whale;" Paul Mescal, "Aftersun;" and Bill Nighy, "Living."
WILL WIN: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale.”
DESERVES TO WIN: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
BEST ACTRESS
This race is between Michelle Yeoh, the everywoman turned superhero of “Everything, Everywhere All at Once,” and Cate Blanchette, the gifted, volatile conductor of “Tar.” They dominated the awards circuit, with Yeoh gaining momentum with a Screen Actors Guild trophy.
“Everything, Everywhere All At Once” showcases the versatility of Yeoh, a star in Asian cinema who has been under-appreciated in the United States. Blanchette, with five Oscar nominations and two victories, is justly appreciated, and it would be nice to see Yeoh get a statue.
THE NOMINEES: Cate Blanchett, "Tár;" Ana De Armas, "Blonde;" Andrea Riseborough," To Leslie;" Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans;" Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
WILL WIN: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything, Everywhere All at Once.”
DESERVES TO WIN: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything, Everywhere All At Once.”
OVERLOOKED: Viola Davis, “The Woman King.”
DOESN’T BELONG HERE: Ana De Armas, “Blonde.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ke Huy Kwan, who plays the mild-mannered yet surprisingly tough husband of Yeoh’s character in “Everything, Everywhere All at Once,” has dominated the awards season and he’ll cap it with an Oscar.
Along with his excellent performance, Kwan has a compelling story to tell, that of a successful child actor (he played Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and Data in “The Goonies”) who found it difficult to find work for decades. The Vietnamese-American actor also spoke eloquently of the obstacles facing Asian actors, a recurrent theme of the film’s performers in speeches and interviews.
Brendan Gleeson — who really should have been in the Best Actor category — and Barry Keoghan will likely divide “The Banshees of Inisherin” vote, paving the way for Kwan.
THE NOMINEES: Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin;" Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway;" Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans;" Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin;" and Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
WILL WIN: Ke Huy Kwan, “Everything, Everywhere All at Once.”
DESERVES TO WIN: Ke Huy Kwan, “Everything, Everywhere All at Once.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett, one of Hollywood’s most respected actresses, has just one prior Oscar nomination, nearly three decades ago. Her work as the grieving Queen Ramonda suddenly tasked with leading her beleaguered nation in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” should give Bassett her first Oscar.
However, Jamie Lee Curtis, a multiverse villain in “Everything, Everywhere All at Once,” and another respected veteran, won the Screen Actors Guild award and could add an Oscar.
THE NOMINEES: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever;" Hong Chau, "The Whale;" Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin'; Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once;" and Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
WILL WIN: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
DESERVES TO WIN: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
OVERLOOKED: Keke Palmer, “Nope.”
DOESN’T BELONG HERE: Hong Chau, “The Whale.”
THE OSCARS: BY THE NUMBERS
23: Competitive award categories for the 95th Oscars
48: Oscar statuettes given out at the 94th Oscars
92: Number of countries submitting for International Feature Film
200+: Countries in which the 95th Oscars telecast will be seen
276: Number of features eligible for Best Picture for the 94th Academy Awards
301: Number of features eligible for Best Picture for the 95th Academy Awards: 301
500+: Number of crew members working during the telecast
3,342: Oscar statuettes presented since the first Academy Awards:
9,579: Number of voting member, as of January 6, 2023
17.6 million: U.S. audience for the 94th Academy Awards
Source: Oscars.org