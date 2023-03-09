Alan Cumming & Ali Shapiro, Béla Fleck, jazz trumpeter Chris Botti and comedian Ryan Hamilton announced as part of Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center's 2023 summer season

GREAT BARRINGTON — Alan Cummings & Ali Shapiro, banjoist Béla Fleck and his My Bluegrass Heart Band, jazz trumpeter Chris Botti and comedian Ryan Hamilton will perform at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center as part of its 2023 summer season.

The theater will announce more 2023 performances in the coming weeks and throughout the year.

“After belly-laughing while watching his clips on YouTube, I am thrilled to be introducing Ryan Hamilton to Berkshire audiences,” Mahaiwe Executive Director Janis Martinson said in a release. “His sly, accessible humor has a tone of genial genius that is a good fit for the Mahaiwe stage. Chris Botti, Béla Fleck, Alan Cumming, and Ari Shapiro, musical luminaries we are pleased to be able to bring back, are all versatile geniuses of varying flavors. Botti brings jazz and pop influences in his rich sound; Fleck and his amazingly talented band are honing in on bluegrass licks for this show; and Cumming and Shapiro are mixing a sprightly spirit into their cabaret performance.”

2023 SEASON AT A GLANCE

Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington

Information and tickets: 413-528-0100, mahaiwe.org

Tickets for Hamilton and Botti go on sale at noon Friday, March 10, for members, and at noon Wednesday, March 15 to the general public. Tickets for Béla Fleck and Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro go on sale to members at noon Friday, March 17 and to the public noon Wednesday, March 22.

RYAN HAMILTON

When: 8 p.m. June 17

Tickets: $29 to $44

Hamilton’s one-hour Netflix stand-up special, "Happy Face," has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.” Armed with the unique perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, he’s one-of-a-kind. He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch; and his recent appearances include "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and "Conan," as well as opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan.

CHRIS BOTTI

When: 8 p.m., July 13

Tickets: $53 to $128

For over two decades, Grammy Award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti has amassed a spectacular variety of honors, including multiple Gold and Platinum albums, to become the nation’s largest selling instrumental artist. His mesmerizing performances with a stunning array of legends such as Sting, Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, Yo-Yo Ma, Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Andrea Bocelli have cemented his place as one of the most brilliant and inspiring forces of the contemporary music scene.

BÉLA FLECK AND MY BLUEGRASS HEART BAND

When: 8 p.m., Aug. 4

Tickets: $50 to $75

Renowned banjoist Béla Fleck will perform with his band in support of his newest album, "My Bluegrass Heart," the third chapter in a decades-spanning trilogy which started with 1988’s "Drive" and continued with "The Bluegrass Sessions." My Bluegrass Heart Band features Michael Cleveland, as well as Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, and Bryan Sutton.

ALAN CUMMING & ARI SHAPIRO: OCH & OY! A CONSIDERED CABARET

When: 8 p.m., Aug. 11

Tickets: $41 to $146

Multi-talented entertainers Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro transport audiences to other worlds through their stories. Now, they’re joining forces in song. Witness an evening of tunes and tall tales, "Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret." Musical direction by Henry Koperski. Originally planned for 2020.