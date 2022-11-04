Thanksgiving is still weeks away but if you plan on attending any of the upcoming Christmas and winter-themed light shows or events in the Berkshires, you need to purchase your tickets now.
To help you out, we've compiled a list of five popular events that you'll need to purchase tickets for now or wait until next year to attend.
FESTIVAL OF TREES — RE-IMAGINED
"Winter Festival: Solstice Celebration"
Berkshire Museum, 31 South St., Pittsfield
413-443-7171, berkshiremusuem.org
Nov. 12—Jan. 8, 2023
After two years without an in-house holiday season celebration, the Berkshire Museum's second floor will once again be filled with trees during the holiday season as part of its "Winter Festival: Solstice Celebration — Festival of Trees Re-imagined!"
"Winter Festival," which opens with a celebratory party featuring a performance by award-winning musician Paul Winter in the Little Cinema at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, will be comprised of several exhibitions, including the return of the "Museum of the Moon," featuring a 3-meter scale replica of the moon.
"We'll have a full, really-large gallery space dedicated to the classic element of the Festival of Trees. So there's going to be a makeshift forest and it's going to be under the light of the moon," said Cody Baffuto, the Berkshire Museum's marketing and brand manager, during a recent interview. "It's going to be the biggest homage to the Festival of Trees, although it's going to be more of a forest experience, than Christmas trees. It's going to be an immersive experience."
Two years ago, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the museum curated a "Festival of Trees" that took place in storefront windows in Pittsfield. Last year, officials — still wary of bringing large groups into the museum — held off on the return of Festival of Trees and instead featured its newest acquisition, British artist Luke Jerram's "Museum of the Moon," during its annual timeslot.
"We saw this as an opportunity to re-imagine the festival," Baffuto said, adding that it was felt that many local organizations — which traditionally provided the decorated trees for the exhibition — are still feeling the impact of the pandemic. "Their bandwidths are kind of stretched and the appetite for it just kind of wasn't there, so we re-imagined how to use the trees."
In conjunction with the forest and solstice themes is the exhibition, "Hoot’s Holiday: A Solstice Tale," written by Charlie Catacalos, the museum's exhibitions research and content editor.
"It's the story of an owl going back in time,and getting objects, historic to the Berkshires. Visitors will get to walk through one of the gallery spaces and it's going to be very, you know, solstice-themed and there's going to be lights," Buffato said. "In the Crane Room, sticking with the classic, but more Christmas-themed, we have Philadelphia-based artist Ed Wheeler showing his collection of 'Santa Classics,' which are these really iconic works of art where he has photoshopped Santa Clause into them."
In addition to Wheeler's prints, the Crane Room will host the museum's iconic 15-foot Christmas tree.
Tickets for the Winter Festival opening concert and reception are $50 to $75 and can be purchased online at berkshiremuseum.org/event/winterfestival.
Other events include a book talk with Pamela McColl, author of "Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem" on Nov. 27; Wingmasters' World of Owls on Dec. 3; Carols of the Bells, a concert by the First Congregational Church of Lee Handbell Choir, on Dec. 4; and Magic By George, a magic show by Boston-based magician George Saterial on Dec. 31.
NEW SOUNDS AND SIGHTS
NightWood
The Mount, 2 Plunkett St., Lenox
413-551-5100, edithwharton.org
Nov. 11—Jan. 1, 2023
NightWood returns to The Mount, Edith Wharton's home, for its third year with new sounds and sights, beginning Nov. 11.
“Last year’s run was a phenomenal success; we were sold-out,” said Susan Wissler, executive director of The Mount, in a news release. “This year we have made several changes to the route, and will also be unveiling three new encounters. We hope everyone can experience the magic and wonder of NightWood.”
NightWood, a collaboration of The Mount and collaborating with designer Chris Bocchario of Clerestory Light, combines scenic elements, theatrical lighting, and a dramatic score to create eight unique scenes that evoke wonder and awaken the imagination. This year's installment features revised soundscapes and new scenes: The Pool, The Glass Garden and The Heart of the Forest.
Timed entries begin at 5 p.m.. Admission is limited each night and reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets are $22, adults; $10, ages 10 to 18, and is free for children 5 and under. Reservations can be made online or by calling 413-551-5100. NightWood is closed Nov. 25, Dec. 24 and 25.
GARDENS FULL OF TWINKLING LIGHTS
Winterlights
Naumkeag, 5 Prospect Hill Road, Stockbridge
413-298-8183, thetrustees.org/winterlights
Nov. 25—Jan. 7, 2023
You'll have to act fast to get tickets to the light show that Fodor's Travel named the best holiday display in the commonwealth and USA Today named one of the 10 best in the country. Tickets to Winterlights at Naumkeag are 60 percent sold out, with most remaining ticket availability falling at the end of December.
The Gilded Age house, estate and gardens is one of three properties owned by The Trustees of Reservations that boast holiday light shows. The Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton and the Stevens-Coolidge House and Gardens in North Andover also host Winterlights. In Stockbridge, Winterlights runs 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays, Nov. 25 through Jan. 7, 2023; closed Dec. 24 and 25.
Tickets for adults are $27; $22 for members on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; $22, $17 for members on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Children's tickets, for ages 3 to 13 are $10, $5 for members, everyday. Children 2 and under are free, no tickets required.
Tickets are not sold on site. They can be purchased at thetrustees.org/winterlights.
CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS ON MAIN STREET
33rd annual Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas
Various locations and Main Street, Stockbridge
413-298-5200, stockbridge.com
Dec. 2—4
Step into a Norman Rockwell painting Dec. 2, 3 and 4 when the town of Stockbridge recreates the illustrator's famous painting, "Home for Christmas (Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas) — 1967." While a majority of the weekend's events are free, many — the historic holiday property tour, a concert featuring the Berkshire Bach Players, Winterlights at Naumkeag and that Sunday's recreation of the painting — require tickets. For a detailed calendar of events and to purchase tickets, visit stockbridgechamber.org.
A MULTI-SENSORY EXPERIENCE
Hancock Holiday Nights
Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 W. Housatonic St., Pittsfield
413-443-0188, hancockshakervillage.org
Dec. 1—31
For the second year, Hancock Shaker Village's historic buildings will be illuminated with artist Joe Wheaton’s spirited light projections. Highlights include strolls through the village by lantern light; visiting the Village's nativity animals as they're tucked in for bed in "Goodnight Barn," enjoying adult beverages around a fire pit and shopping for Shaker-inspired artisanal gifts and decor.
Visit on one of the 20 wonder-filled nights in December. Holiday Nights runs 5 to 8 p.m., Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-18, 22 and 23, and 26-31. Timed-entry tickets are $22.50 for adults and $20 for adult members; $11 for children and $10 for member children, age 6 to 18, free for children ages 5 and under. Tickets are not required for children 2 and under. For tickets and more information visit hancockshakervillage.org.