ADAMS — The Berkshires' newest theatrical venue has a summer season featuring concerts, dance performances, a comedy, an immersive musical homage to the Spirit of Ukraine and a Pride Pageant that will serve as the official kickoff to PRIDE weekend in the county.
The Adams Theater, at 27 Park St., will launch its inaugural season over Memorial Day Weekend with two concerts, the first being a celebration fundraiser for Berkshires’ Academy of Arts and Musical Studies on May 26, followed by Gina Coleman & Misty Blues: Queens of the Blues on May 27.
“The Adams Theater is a work-in-progress,” Yina Moore, founder and executive director, said in a release. “Over the past two years, the local communities have witnessed and supported our physical transformations as a building. This year, they will have the opportunity to participate in our programmatic development as an arts and performance venue that focuses on accessibility. We see this season as a collective learning and growing process between the Adams Theater, our artistic partners, and the local communities.”
2023 ADAMS THEATER SUMMER SEASON
Where: 27 Park St., Adams
Tickets: Individual and season passes are available online: adamstheater.org/upcoming
Berkshires’ Academy of Arts and Musical Studies Third Anniversary Benefit Concert
What: Concert featuring live performances from the BAAMS' world-class music faculty, students, and special guests.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 26
Tickets: $20-$40
Gina Coleman & Misty Blues: Queens of the Blues
What: A new production by Misty Blues that pays homage to the matriarchs of the blues: Bessie Smith, Big Mama Thornton, Ruth Brown & Koko Taylor.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 27
Tickets: $20-$60
Majesty of the Berkshires
What: To kick off Pride Month in the Berkshires, the Adams Theatre presents the Majesty of the Berkshire — Pride Pageant. This event aims to bring together the queer community and its supporters, family, and friends to celebrate the art form of drag and personal self-expression. The winner of the pageant shall hold the official title of Majesty of the Berkshire with a one-year reign as the leader of the Berkshire County LGBTQIA+ community.
When: 7:30 p.m., June 2
Tickets: $12 - $25
Isabel Hagen
What: A night of laughs with comedian and Juilliard-trained violist Isabel Hagen. Opening act by Berkshires-based comedian Charlie Nadler.
When: 7:30 p.m., June 3
Tickets: $20 - $50
Gettin’ it Together: dysFUNKcrew Turns 10!
What: Celebrating an entire decade of dancing, entertaining, laughing, and sharing across Berkshire County and Upstate New York, dysFUNKcrew is taking the stage to highlight some of their favorite choreography while also commemorating the friendships and bonds from their college days when they initially met. Featuring dancers from Berkshire Dance Theatre.
When: 2 p.m., June 4
Tickets: $10 - $25
Floating Tower: Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors
What: An immersive musical homage to the spirit of the Ukraine. More details to come.
When: July 1 and 2
Ruckus featuring Emi Ferguson, flute, and Rachell Ellen Wong, violin
What: Handel, Sancho, Oram and Billings: A joyful dialogue with the rustic pastoral traditions of 18th-century New England and London
When: 7:30 p.m., July 6
Tickets: $20 - $40
'Rewritten' with MCLA Arts & Culture
What: The Adams Theater is proud to present the first full-length version of '"ReWritten," a new dance theatre work produced by MCLA Arts & Culture that explores the literary and personal relationship between Nathaniel Hawthorne and Herman Melville.
When: 7:30 p.m., July 28 and 29
Tickets: $10 - $30
'Ephemera'
What: A contemporary dance residency and performance.
When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2
Tickets: $10 -$30