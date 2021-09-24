NORTH ADAMS — Amy Helm didn’t cut her first solo album, “Didn’t It Rain” until the age of 44.
Being the daughter of The Band’s Levon Helm had a little something to do with her hesitancy to strike out on her own. Prior to the release of the album, she had no problem performing on stage — as part of group, as the vocalist of the critically-acclaimed Ollabelle or as part of her father’s blues band, The Barn Burners or his Midnight Ramble Band.
“I think when you have a [famous] parent ... it can kind of block against what you’re doing,” Helm told SouthCoastToday.com during a 2019 interview. “Because how can an audience member not wait and say: Are they going to sound like him or her? Are they going to do a song from their parent’s songbook?’”
Since releasing “Didn’t It Rain” in 2015, the multi-instrumentalist has released two additional albums, including “This Too Shall Pass,” in 2018. Her latest album, released in June, “What the Flood Leaves Behind,” is being called her most autobiographical yet.
Helm returned home to Woodstock, N.Y., just before the pandemic hit, to record the album, in her father’s studio, The Barn.
“Going back to the place where I learned so much about how to express music, how to hold myself in music, how to listen to music,” Helm said in an interview on roughtrade.com. “It was humbling in a funny way. I could see clearly where I came from and where I am now in my life. I was singing from a different place now and for a different reason.”
Helm, who last played FreshGrass in 2019, returns to the festival lineup Saturday night, closing out evening with an 11:15 p.m. performance in on the No Depression Stage in Courtyard D. She recently took a moment from her schedule to answer a few of our questions. Her answers have been lightly edited for clarity.
1 With all the ups and downs of the pandemic, how does it feel to be able to perform at festivals, such as FreshGrass, again?
It’s a relief and a welcome opportunity to connect with an audience and other musicians.
2 For artists like yourself, what’s the draw to perform at festivals? Is it the artistry? The sense of community?
It’s the collaboration with other artists; audiences that are ready to dance; good food; good music — it’s like attending a kick-a — party.
3 In June 2020, you, your son and two others were performing curbside concerts in different locations in the Hudson Valley. What was the motivation? What was the reaction?
I needed to find some way to connect to people throughout the lockdown. Like everyone else, I was going a little out of my mind. I figured if Amazon could deliver things to peoples’ front yards, I could deliver a song. It was joyful; sometimes very intense, sometimes full of tears and in general a very moving and wonderful time spent with my friends and my son.
4 You recorded your third solo album at The Barn. What did recording at your father’s barn bring to the sessions?
A muse that lives there in the rafters! Deep musical memories and faith in the songs.
5 How do you choose what you’re going to play at a show? Do you have any idea what you’ll be playing at FreshGrass?
They told me I was playing a late party set — so I’ve put together a set list you can dance to!