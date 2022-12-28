What to expect from Arlo Guthrie's return to the stage in 2023? A man and his guitar, greeting old friends

After a two-year hiatus, Arlo Guthrie, Berkshire County’s premier folk singer, folklorist and folk hero, is returning to the stage in April.

His reasoning is simple: he misses his friends. If you’re reading this, you’re one of them.

“That’s the real reason you go is to see your friends,” Guthrie said, during a phone interview with The Eagle. He’s counting each and every head in the audience as an old acquaintance. “And they’re coming to see me because they consider me a friend.”

In the interest of maintaining that friendship, he felt he had to get back out there. As a man who has spent most of his life on the stage, he’s got an awful lot of friends to catch up with. He’s hoping to make some new ones, too.

Guthrie will perform at the Boch Center-Shubert Theatre in Boston on April 1; The Egg in Albany, N.Y., on April 21; Monmouth University’s Pollak Theater in West Long Branch, N.J., on April 28; and a the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe, Vt., on May 27. More information on tour dates can be found on arloguthrie.com.

Guthrie stepped away from the stage in 2020 largely because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. He had recently suffered two strokes, and was in the process of recovering from them when the virus wreaked havoc on the live music scene. In his “Gone Fishing” retirement post on Facebook, he noted that he was mostly recovered from the strokes when all of his live engagements were canceled.

The demands of touring helped make the decision clearer.

“The older you get, the less you wanna sit in a 45-foot tin can,” Guthrie said during the phone interview.

In the retirement post, Guthrie said that he felt he wasn’t performing up to his own standards in recordings he made in early 2020. He noted that while he might have had a longer run than a dancer or an athlete, he still felt it was time to hang up the “Gone Fishing” sign for a while.

Now it’s time to get back out there.

“There’s a shelf life to everything,” Guthrie said. “My shelf life as a guitar player and singer may have ended. But my life as an entertainer hasn’t ended at all.”

The 2023 tour dates will present a stripped down version of Guthrie’s material, hearkening back to the days when the folk singer would dismiss his backing crew and go it alone.

“It’s reverting to how it used to be,” Guthrie said. “No band, no crew, no lights. It’s just a guy.”

Guthrie paints a reverent, almost mythic portrait of the lone musician — the guy and his guitar. That trial by audience provides an acid test for the ballad singer and hard rocker alike. It also draws natural comparisons to some of his mentors: Pete Seeger, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, and his own father, Woody Guthrie, to name a few.

“That’s where the rubber meets the road,” Guthrie said. “If you can’t stand there by yourself and keep the crowd in the palm of your hand, you shouldn’t be on stage.”

Even as Guthrie proved himself as a great performer, he never saw himself becoming famous, he said. His zest for performance doesn’t come from sell-out crowds and wild times.

Conversely, he recalls, in vivid detail, a bowl of clam chowder he had when playing the Palace Theatre in Albany — the best he’s ever had, in fact. Therein lies his love for the craft: a lifestyle that lets him see new places, discover new things and perform unabashedly.

“I didn’t have the rock gene,” Guthrie said. “Nobody writes an 18-minute monologue to be popular on the radio.”

Funnily enough, that monologue, “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree,” would go on to become one of Guthrie’s most popular songs. The antiwar anthem chronicles a teenaged Guthrie’s misadventures in trash disposal, as he and his friend, Rick Robbins, attempted to haul some garbage for the owner of the titular restaurant, Alice Brock.

Guthrie and Robbins disposed of the load of trash down a hillside in Stockbridge upon realizing that the dumps in Great Barrington were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The teens’ subsequent arrest and trial became the basis for the song — and the reason that Guthrie missed out on selective service for the Vietnam War.

It’s now played regularly on radio stations around the country on Thanksgiving Day. Up until the pandemic, Guthrie regularly performed it every year at Carnegie Hall.

The song was something of a turning point for him. Guthrie recalls when he first started out in Chicago in 1966 as an 18-year-old folk singer, he started telling “spontaneous tales” onstage; somebody told him to “shut up and sing.” After “Alice’s Restaurant,” he was performing and somebody told him to “shut up and talk.”

Storytelling is an intrinsic part of being a folk singer, he said. The personality that accompanies it is also key. His fans know him well — after all, he’s spent a good chunk of his career conversing with them.

There’s a certain level of honesty to it that far outweighs flashy maneuvers, he says.

“They already like you or they wouldn’t be coming,” Guthrie said. “They don’t really care about the tricks.”

Regardless of what he’s performing, he has one “simple” trick for the trade. Philosophically speaking, it may not be simple at all. But it’s imperative for any performer.

“You have to be present,” Guthrie said. “You have to be there, you can’t be dreaming. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing in a bar or on a street corner — if you’re not present, people will keep on walking.”

One time, during a concert, he stopped mid-song during a rendition of “The City of New Orleans” because he was thinking about dinner, he said. People came to hear that song, but he wasn’t going to play it for them until he could play it right.

He’s not just looking forward to playing the upcoming shows — he’s looking forward to being there.

While Guthrie is expecting to see familiar faces at his reunion with his friends, he also hopes to see some new ones. Sources of inspiration abound on the internet, he said, where opportunities have never been greater for anyone to find out more about who they are and where they come from through the collected works of … well, everyone.

Guthrie marveled at the accessibility of music to the current generation, musing that when he was growing up there was only about 30 or 40 years of recorded music to learn from.

“Now there’s 140, if you know what I mean,” Guthrie said.

As kids get instruments for the holidays this year and go to play them for the first time, they’ll go for the easiest things they can to start. Knowing how much of folk music is simply “three chords and the truth,” he expects some of them will be led to the same influences he was. They might even be listening to the man himself.

“They will learn to play by listening to people who might not be around anymore,” Guthrie said. “There’s access to these links that we’ve never had before.”

Guthrie still remembers the lessons he learned from his mentors. He’s thinking of them now as he prepares for his foray back into performing. Elliott captivated audiences until he was 91. Seeger, who accompanied Guthrie on a series of live albums in concert, could arrest a stage until age 94.

In that time-honored folk tradition, he’s picking up right where they left off.

“None of them had a desire to be anyone but who they were,” Guthrie said. “They continued as links to a chain of ballad singers stretching way back. I hope to continue that for as long as I’m able.”