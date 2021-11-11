PITTSFIELD — Celebrate the holidays with the Berkshire County Historical Society with two special programs at Arrowhead, the historic home of Herman Melville.
The events include a special tour of Arrowhead, at 780 Holmes Road, and a reading by author Kevin O'Hara from his latest book, "A Christmas Journey." Capacity for both events is extremely limited and advanced registration is required. To register for these free events, call 413-442-1793 or email melville@berkshirehistory.org.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS
Melville celebrated Christmas at Arrowhead in the late-nineteenth century, a time that gave rise to new Victorian holiday traditions such as tree decorating, gift giving, Santa Claus, greeting cards, stockings by the fire, church activities and family-oriented days of feasting and fun. The historical society recreates some of this splendor 5 p.m., Dec. 8 with a special evening tour of Arrowhead decorated as it might have been during the Melville family’s residence.
The tour includes seasonal readings in each room. Elizabeth Melville (played by Francine Ciccarelli) will reminisce about her family’s Christmas traditions and read a poem written by her husband. Period holiday recipes will be available and rarely-exhibited holiday-themed objects from the museum’s collection will be displayed.
NEW READINGS WITH KEVIN O'HARA
O'Hara, a noted Pittsfield author and longtime columnist for The Berkshire Eagle, will read Christmas tales included in his new illustrated book, "A Christmas Journey." This is sure to be a special evening of joyous and heartfelt tales from Kevin’s Pittsfield childhood.
"A Christmas Journey" includes 16 of O’Hara’s annual Christmas column published in The Berkshire Eagle. The stories range in subject from tales of his growing up in Pittsfield to poignant tales of his time as a psychiatric nurse at Berkshire Medical Center to his Christmas celebration in an Irish pub at the conclusion of his famous travels in Ireland with Missie the donkey.
WINTER TOURS
Through Dec. 18, tours of Arrowhead are available at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. on Saturdays on a first-come, first-served basis. Tour size is limited to 10 individuals. Reservations are not accepted. Private guided tours only will be offered from Dec. 19 through April 1, and must be scheduled a least one week in advance. To schedule a private tour, call 413-442-1793 or email melville@berkshirehistory.org.