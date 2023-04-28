Abstract artist Ellsworth Kelly's life, work and philanthropical contributions will be celebrated at Spencertown Academy

SPENCERTOWN, N.Y. — Even though abstract artist Ellsworth Kelly’s final home and studio was in Spencertown, N.Y. — a modest distance of some 70 miles as the crow flies from his Newburgh, N.Y., birthplace — his work and creativity traversed the globe during his 92 years of life.
Kelly (1923-2015) was widely considered one of the most important — and often controversial — artists of his time, a modern art pioneer whose work was collected and exhibited by major museums. While he is best known for painting huge, hard-edged vibrant color field shapes, Kelly’s artistry ranges in scope and size from early figurative works to large wood and metal sculptures, petite collaged postcards, and one building. His delicate outline drawings of plant life were exhibited locally at Berkshire Botanical Garden in 2018, and the U.S. Postal Service issued postage stamps of his artwork in 2019.
After spending formative years in Paris and New York City, in 1970 Kelly abandoned urban living to plant roots upstate in Columbia County, N.Y., later sharing his life and bucolic home with husband and photographer Jack Shear, his partner for three decades.
Throughout 2023, exhibitions across America and Europe are celebrating the centennial of Kelly’s May 31 birthday, and several events closer to home let neighbors and friends honor — and perhaps discover for the first time — this world-renowned artist and local philanthropist.
Shear recently spoke with The Eagle, from Paris, sharing how Kelly discovered the area he called home for nearly half a century.
Kinetic sculptor George Rickey was already in nearby East Chatham, N.Y., Shear said, and invited Ellsworth up.
“He looked in places up and down the Hudson, and found this place in Spencertown he could move right into,” he said.
California native Shear joined him there in 1984; they met in Los Angeles in 1982. Moving to rural New York “was a radical change for me. I was 30 at the time, it really changed my life in a lot of ways,” Shear said.
Over the years, Kelly and Shear contributed philanthropically to the region, both personally and through the Ellsworth Kelly Foundation. Of the $30 million distributed in the U.S. and internationally since 1991, $13 million has remained nearby, supporting area community, natural and educational resources, as well as nonprofits and arts organizations. The centennial celebration “really encompasses a community-wide initiative,” Shear said, with local events taking place in properties they assisted.
The first event at Spencertown Academy is an exhibit of posters from the beginning to the end of Ellsworth’s career. “There’s a few early on that he actually designed,” Shear said, “it’s interesting to see the different European and American posters, how the designs change.”
Shear has selected some two dozen posters from Ellsworth Kelly Studio’s collection of almost 100. One of his favorites is a postcard collage poster of Degas’ painting, “Young Spartans,” where young boys confront girls obscured by a red geometric shape.
“You can see little feet underneath it which is adorable, and the boys [appear to be] throwing stones at his work. [It’s] a self-deprecating image, making fun of himself and all the critics and people throwing stones at him.”
The exhibit runs from Saturday, April 29, to May 14, with a community reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
On Saturday, May 20, the Austerlitz Town Hall, bought and restored with funding from the Foundation, will be dedicated. Then, from 1 to 4 p.m., Kelly’s studio will open to the public for the first time.
“The area where he painted has not been disturbed since his death,” Shear said. Visitors can “get to know Ellsworth in a more intimate way than they ever get to see.”
On display will be paintings and drawings, selections from Kelly’s collections, displays of ephemera — including his storied paint-spattered slippers — and distinguished international honors such as the National Medal of Arts presented in 2013 by President Barak Obama, and France’s Officier de la Legion d’Honneur, received from President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2009.
“Ellsworth was really a Francophile,” Shear said, “his beginnings of abstraction happened in Paris, he lived there for six years between 1948 and 1954.” His first solo exhibition took place there in 1951.
Visitors can also tour the sculpture garden and watch “KellyWorks,” dance pieces filmed at the Studio during the pandemic.
On Sunday, May 21, there will be a free screening at 1 p.m. of the 2007 documentary “Ellsworth Kelly: Fragments” at the Crandell Theatre in Chatham. The Foundation helped secure the historic movie house and bring it into the 21st century with digital technology, Shear said.
Kelly’s original upstate studio occupied a former theater across the street from the Crandell. “He saw these huge 12-foot windows, and went to the barber who owned the building and said, ‘I’d like to rent that space,’” Shear said.
Kelly worked in Chatham every day for 12 years from 1970 until his Spencertown studio was ready in 1982.
All local centennial events are free. Most require tickets, some timed entry, available through the Studio website starting May 1.
Shear wants people to be aware “that there was someone in their community [who] affected the course of art history, and loved the area.”
Kelly would take long walks in the forest and go bird watching, a lifelong activity, Shear said. “He really loved it; he enjoyed the coming of spring and return of the birds.
“Being in the country gave him real energy and a positive outlook,” Shear added.
In later life, Kelly traveled infrequently, mainly for exhibits of his work and an annual winter vacation to Saint Martin island; and his circle of friends was small. He just wanted to be left alone to do his work, Shear said.
“He wanted to stay alive as long as possible. ‘I have a lot more work to do,’ he said.”
IF YOU GO ...
What: Ellsworth Kelly: An Exhibition of Historic Posters
Where: Spencertown Academy Arts Center, 790 NY-203, Spencertown, N.Y.
When: April 29-May 14. Community reception 3 to 5 p.m., May 7.
——
What: Dedication of Austerlitz Town Hall
Where: 816 NY-203, Spencertown, N.Y.
When: 11 a.m., May 20
——
What: Open Studio Tour
Where: Ellsworth Kelly Studio, Spencertown, N.Y.
When: 1 to 4 p.m., May 20. Timed tickets required.
——
What: Ellsworth Kelly: Fragments documentary and discussion
Where: Crandell Theatre, 48 Main St., Chatham, N.Y.
When: 1 p.m., May 21. Tickets required.
——
Cost: All events are free.
Information and tickets: ellsworthkelly.org/centennial/