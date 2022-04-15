<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
top story

Cozy up with the baby animals at Hancock Shaker Village

62nd season kicks off with 'Baby Animals'

PITTSFIELD — As Bill Mangiardi steps inside Hancock Shaker Village’s Round Stone Barn, he’s greeted by a cacophony of bleating, bellowing, snorting and mooing. All eyes are on “Farmer Billy” as he returns the greetings of the mothers and their newborns.

“These two are the first two who were born, so they’re the oldest,” Mangiardi, the Village’s director of farm and facilities says, pointing to a pair of lambs as they bounce around their pen, trailing their mother. “They’re a finnsheep. That’s different than the Shaker’s had. The Shakers always had merinos. In the next pen, we have a couple of new little calves. They’re about three weeks old.”

Farm and Facilities director Bill Mangiardi

Farm and Facilities Director Bill Mangiardi holds a piglet. 

As he moves through the barn, he points out the new arrivals one by one, and jokingly refers to the Dairy Ell as the maternity ward, as there are goats, sheep and pigs all in various stages of pregnancy. On a farm, newborn animals are a sure sign of spring’s arrival. At Hancock Shaker Village, the new arrivals signal not only the start of spring, but also announce a new season of programming is about to begin.

“Baby Animals,” now in its 20th year, kicks off Hancock Shaker Village’s 62nd season on April 16. Baby Animals runs daily through May 8.

Baby Animals began in 2002, as a collaboration of Hancock Shaker Village and New England Heritage Breeds Conservancy. The event, Baby Animals: New Life on the Farm, was held in the 1910 barn with the aim of highlighting heritage animal breeds while allowing children to get up close with farm animals. Baby Animals, which has been held every year since, save for 2004, has become a beloved annual event.

calf

Calf in the Round Barn at Hancock Shaker Village.

“You know, it’s amazing, when Billy arrived, it was a very modest baby animal festival. When you think about the tourism season here, it’s really July, August and October. We’re in mud season and there aren’t a lot of visitors and yet, we get about 25 percent of our yearly visitation during these three weeks,” said Director Jennifer Trainer Thompson, during a media tour. “He’s built it up into this extraordinary festival and for many kids, it’s their first and sometimes only, farm experience — that close touch experience.”

As in past years, visitors will be able to once again get up close and personal with some of the animals during their visits. The practice of being able to climb in some of the pens with the baby animals — supervised by Village staff and volunteers — was discontinued due to COVID-19 precautions during 2020 and 2021.

lamb with mother

A lamb stays close to its mother. 

“This year, we get to get back to normal,” Mangiardi said. “You’ll be able to get inside the pen and interact with the animals; be able to pet and touch them.”

And this year, he said, they’ll be more baby animals than usual. Already, the Village has 13 lambs, eight kid goats and eight piglets — with more on the way, both from the expecting mothers on hand and on loan from local farms.

There also will be plenty of baby chicks on hand, as they arrive after being hatched in classrooms around Berkshires, through a collaborative hatchery program. And still more will be incubated and hatched at the Village throughout the three week program.

Livestock Manager Christine McCue

Livestock Manager Christine McCue holds two lambs at Hancock Shaker Village. 

New this year is a daily talk, Livestock 101, at 12:30 p.m., with Mangiardi or Christine McCue, the Village’s new livestock manager. VIP Behind the Scenes farm tours are also available.

Programming beyond Baby Animals focuses on the Shaker’s continued influence on design, with talks, workshops and exhibitions throughout the year. Hancock Shaker Village will also present its first major exhibition of contemporary Asian art, “A Spirit of Gift, A Place of Sharing,” featuring three artists working on the cutting edge of international art trends. Opening May 30, the show explores the link between 19th-century Shaker art and contemporary Asian art.

sleeping piglet

Piglets sleep in a pen in the Round Stone Barn. 

“Swept: This Work I Will Do,” opening in the Chace Gallery June 17, features the work of artist and broom squire Cate Richards who, inspired by Shaker broom makers, will create sculptural objects with established broom making techniques to explore issues of gender, race, equality and other topics.

The season also includes the return of the popular Back Porch Concert series and Food for Thought dinner series, which includes a special Cider Maker’s Dinner on July 14 and a Know Your (Chignon) Farmer dinner on Aug. 18.

For more information, visit hancockshakervillage.org.

Jennifer Huberdeau can be reached at jhuberdeau@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6229. On Twitter: @BE_DigitalJen

Features Editor

Jennifer Huberdeau is The Eagle's features editor. Prior to The Eagle, she worked at The North Adams Transcript. She is a 2021 Rabkin Award Winner, 2020 New England First Amendment Institute Fellow and a 2010 BCBS Health Care Fellow.

