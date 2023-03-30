Bard College at Simon's Rock is launching a new degree program designed to elevate LGBTQIA+ students into leadership roles

GREAT BARRINGTON — Imagine a student sitting on the grass on a spring day and trying to see a world large enough to encompass whoever they are. Maybe they’re reading Carolina de Robertis’ "Cantoras" or Justin Torres … “The only imperative is to be transformed, transfigured … to lighten, to loosen, see yourself reflected in the beauty of others …”
Provost John B. Weinstein is imagining them, as he and Bard College at Simon’s Rock launch the Bard Queer Leadership Project — a new field of study and degree program — and re-imagine their community as the first intentionally queer-serving college in the world.
LGBTQIA+ college students are working with him, and faculty and staff, college leaders and alums, to create a new bachelor of arts degree program designed to explore leadership in any field.
Speaking on campus on a sunny morning, Weinstein looked out at a changing country. Rapidly shifting political circumstances have catalyzed the movement to get this program underway, he said, and changed the start date. Originally planned for 2024, the BQLP is now set to begin next semester.
“We have students who need it now,” he said. “We’ll be ready by next fall.”
At a time of fragmenting in the nation, Massachusetts can offer a space for this kind of community, he said, and for him and his colleagues, creating it in this moment feels urgent and vital.
“… You think political leaders, people on the news, Trans people facing denial of basic rights and medical care,” said Victoria Bokaer, collections librarian for the college’s Alumni Library. “The violence LGBTQA+ and Trans people face is shocking, and even without that (immediate experience), living with the stress of knowing you could face it … it’s a drain on day-to-day existence.”
Queer folk in and long after college often face challenges, she and Weinstein agreed, in finding mentors and welcoming workplaces, and ways to understand themselves and the world.
“… You have such a need to figure things out for yourself,” Bokaer said, “build a shoestring by force of will. … What if it wasn’t coming from trauma but from celebration and uplifting and taking control of narrative?"
Weinstein imagines a center for thought, with talks, mentorship and interaction between generations. He hopes to help students discover the leadership within them, he said, and to realize they have passions and skills they didn’t know they had.
A NEW TYPE OF DEGREE PROGRAM
BQLP will combine a concentration in a liberal arts academic field, a concentration in Queer Leadership, conversations with alums and knowledgeable people in many fields, and a work/internship experience in the students’ own fields.
And beyond that, he imagines Bard College at Simon’s Rock expanding, transforming, as an identity-focused college.
Many colleges have formed over time to support people with certain identities and from certain communities, he said — historically Black colleges and universities, women’s colleges, Latinx campuses, colleges serving people who are deaf and hearing impaired, and more. The U.S. has other queer-friendly campuses, but none designed with LGBTQA+ students in mind.
And Bard Queer Leadership Program is not only a program for queer students, he makes clear. Anyone is welcome, and for people interested in allyship, in social justice, in rethinking their own ideas of leadership and in any kind of work that may serve queer folk, the program can give experience and new perspectives.
“We all need to serve all students,” he said. “… Everybody can be part of the solution — and needs to be.”
The idea begins for him in thinking about the college’s mission to provide education for those who don’t have it, he said.
“We’re thinking about what students … have difficulty accessing education, who we reach and who we don’t, who we serve well.”
Bard College at Simon’s Rock has always attracted LGBTQIA+ students, but he feels doing something with intent and saying it, claiming it as their own, makes a difference.
And this is a need they can meet, he said. One-third of LGBTQIA+ students dropout of high school — and for more than 50 years Bard College at Simon’s Rock has served students whose education has been interrupted. He has known LGBTQIA+ alums who say coming here gave them a life they didn’t see happening anywhere else.
“I’m an alum too,” Bokaer said, “so I’m excited as a queer former student. Yes, this is exactly what we need, and there’s no better place.”
To shape the new program, Weinstein has formed working groups with students and faculty and staff across all departments. He has a background in school startups and in education, from teaching K-12 to principal to provost, and in his own position of leadership here he has always continued to teach.
“I could create a program,” he said, “but a collaborative design created with the community something is designed for is a better approach.”
He laughed, considering his own leadership style — he enjoys talking and working with people — among them his husband, Brian Mikesell, director of Alumni Library, and Bokaer, and Jennifer Browdy, professor of comparative literature and media arts.
Faculty are thinking about the courses they teach and how they might flex or broaden, she said. Browdy teaches courses on women in leadership, memoir, journalism and literature — she thinks of her Sister Outsider course, studying writers like Adrienne Rich, Virginia Woolf and Audré Lourde. Their writings can open and reveal new borders.
“Borders become places you want to center,” she said … “They become places of transformation, transformation of society, leaders coming into the community.”
The program will also offer courses in queer studies and queer leadership, which Weinstein hopes will open broader conversations and explorations into what leadership means and can mean.
BROADLY DEFINING LEADERSHIP
The BQLP defines a leader broadly, he and his colleagues all agreed. More than a CEO or a business admin — a leader can be a teacher, a community organizer, someone in any field who brings people together, makes change, shapes relationships and working groups and creates new ways of thinking.
“Often we equate visionaries and leadership,” Weinstein said, “but what about the weaver who brings communities together, the front-line responder, someone who helps an organization to plan …”
Western culture often equates leadership with whiteness, maleness and cis-genderness, he said — a stereotype of a young white man with great ideas. What happens when ideas of who a leader can be, what a leader can do, and how a leader can work … grow and expand?
What happens when the country’s idea of leadership encompasses first lady Michelle Obama, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and more?
And what can happen, Weinstein and Makesell and Bokaer wondered, when people with a new understanding of leadership, a growing self-confidence and a broad network come out of this program and into the workforce, and put this training to use in building new networks and communities?
They imagine possibilities here in the Berkshires. The BQLP is already reaching out to find internships and possible work experiences for their students, and they see potential in all kinds of fields, environmental sciences, sustainability, mental health, law, education, the arts and more.
They want to engage community in the Berkshires, they said. They admire local resilience, and they feel the presence of people moving to the Berkshires during the pandemic, and they want to create more possibilities for students who want to, to stay here.
The LGBTQIA+ community here has grown more visible lately, they said, with the Pride parade in Pittsfield and events from North Adams to Sheffield. Within the BQLP, they envision speakers and events open to the community. And they hope in the Berkshires, people will be proud to live in a part of the world where this effort can take root.
“This couldn’t exist everywhere,” Weinstein said.
“… And the idea of this existing —” Mikesell said — “when the brochure was printed and John came over to show me one, especially when it became clear it was going to become real — it’s an incredible feeling, this weird sensation in your body, excitement — it’s emotional. I was almost in tears. Maybe some of that’s looking back. What if this had existed when I was 17?”
“This has been glimmering for a long time, and now it’s real,” Browdie said. “It’s manifest. We have a mission.”
“There’s excitement that it’s happening — this fall — and people are already applying,” Bokaer said. “It’s also meaningful because I didn’t think I’d get to a place anywhere where I’d be giving back. Simon’s Rock [is a] saving place. There’s nowhere else like it. It was there when I needed it, and now I get to be there for the next students coming in.”
IF YOU GO
Bard Queer Leadership Project at Simon's Rock Virtual Information Session
What: Learn more about BQLP, a new bachelor's of art degree program designed for and by LGBTQIA+ college students to elevate LGBTQIA+ students and college graduates into leadership roles in schools and across the workforce. The BQLP is launching in fall 2023 at Bard College at Simon's Rock.
When: 8 p.m. April 4
Information and registration link: simons-rock.edu/academics/program-overview/queer-leadership.php