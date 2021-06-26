PITTSFIELD — Berkshires theatergoers have come to know actress-singer Elizabeth Stanley well. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native has appeared at Barrington Stage Company in “Kiss Me Kate,” “On the Town,” and, perhaps most memorably, as Mother in “Ragtime.”
Broadway audiences also have come to know through her appearances as Dyanne in “Million Dollar Quartet;” Allison in “Cry-Baby;” April in a 2006 revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” directed by John Doyle; and most recently through her Tony Award-nominated performance (best leading actress in a musical) as the painkiller pill-popping mother, Mary Jane Healy, in “Jagged Little Pill” based on Alanis Morrisette’s 1995 landmark album.
It’s been a while since Stanley has performed in “Jagged Little Pill.” The Broadway show last performed on March 12 of last year before it shutdown — as did all of Broadway — in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Diane Paulus-directed musical reopens Oct. 21 but Berkshires audiences can see Stanley in person before then — 8 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Barrington Stage Company’s Production Center Tent at 34 Laurel St.
Her performance is the first in a series of outdoor BSC concerts that includes appearances by Aaron Tveit, Jeff McCarthy, Joshua Henry, and Orfeh and Andy Karl.
Stanley is promising 60-minutes or so of pop music, standards, Broadway, the Great American Songbook, personal favorites — “a little bit of a lot of things,” she said by phone.
“It’s been a hard year, year and a half,” she said, reflecting on the impact of the pandemic, among other things, on her friends, colleagues and family. Performing live again is a tonic.
“There’s a sense of relief at having come through to the other side,” she said.
It’s been a consequential year for Stanley in another, more personal way. She’s moved in with her fiance, Charlie Murphy, managing director of Esperance Theater Company and co-director of Musical Theater College Auditions. They were set to get married last September but the pandemic changed those plans. What the pandemic couldn’t change is parenthood. Stanley is expecting to give birth to a daughter in August.
Against the background of the last 15 months, pregnancy has given Stanley time to reflect on motherhood, what she wishes for her daughter “as she grows and finds her own voice; how she will see the world; the kind of people I would like to be in her life.”
Stanley has played a variety of characters over the course of her more than 15-year professional career, ranging from the zany “over-the-top high comedy” of Claire De Loone in ‘On the Town” to Francesca, the restless housewife in the musical “The Bridges of Madison County” to her current role in “Jagged Little Pill.”
“I try to say ‘yes’ to whatever opportunities come along in terms of roles,” she said, adding that she’s been enjoying playing Mary Jane — a role she’s been with from the very first developmental work on the musical through its run at A.R.T. (American Repertory Theatre) in Cambridge and now on Broadway.
“I love to surrender to this character, to go all in,” she said.
Performing seems like a natural extension of what Stanley calls her ”curiosity” about people. “It’s fun to do deep dives into people … “
After a problematic, challenging year, Stanley is hoping to make Monday evening “refreshing fun; that people will feel connected to the others around them.
“I hope people will have a great time.”