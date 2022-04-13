'Trustees Quest' scavenger hunt blends outdoor adventures with digital rewards

SHEFFIELD — Looking for some outdoor fun for the family over school vacation week? Trustees Quest — a newly launched scavenger hunt at Bartholomew’s Cobble and four other Trustees of the Reservations properties — which blends outdoor adventure with digital rewards, might be just what you’re looking for.
Trustees Quest, an outdoor, self-guided exploration experience for families with school-aged children and anyone with an adventurous spirit, provides clues along the woodland trails of Bartholomew’s Cobble; Copicut Woods in Fall River; Long Hill in Beverly; Rock House Reservation in West Brookfield; and Rocky Woods in Medfield.
Beginning April 14, Participants will be able to navigate through the Trustees properties by following clues while discovering exciting places and fun activities along the way. To participate, an adult must sign up for Trustees Quest at thetrustees.org/content/trustees-quest-sign-up to receive clues that lead to a special location at each property where they can scan a QR code and earn a digital badge.
“The Trustees has been protecting and promoting the outdoors for more than 130 years and we are always seeking innovative ways to create new outdoor enthusiasts,” said Christine Morin, chief of places and engagement for The Trustees. “Trustees Quest leverages mobile devices to promote a fun, healthy outdoor experience that connects young people and families to the outdoors and helps foster the next generation of nature lovers.”
Hikes at each of the properties take between 30 to 60 minutes each and no special gear is required to participate. Participants should read The Trustees Quest Guide before setting out and download the property map and clues in advance because cell phone reception can be spotty in the woods. Members can access the properties at no charge, but there may be a parking or admission fee for nonmembers depending on the location.
More information: thetrustees.org/quest.