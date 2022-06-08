Pittsfield native Ben Talmi pens a love letter to his hometown on his new album 'Berkshires'

PITTSFIELD — Ben Talmi’s memories of growing up in the Berkshires run through his childhood — playing truth or dare on field trips; bringing a flashlight to a friends house; parties in basements; elaborate pranks at high school that don’t pan out and maybe weren’t that funny to begin with; being the one kid who didn’t know the lyrics to songs by the Smiths.
Of coming from a family of artists and harboring his own dreams of becoming a musician, the pain and heartbreak of realizing you can’t master the violin and the magic of sitting beside your dad at Tanglewood that moment Seiji Ozawa raises his baton.
All of these are snapshots and vignettes in Talmi’s new album, “Berkshires,” on which the singer, songwriter and producer reflects on where he is from. They are songs about a place, which shaped and made him who he is, but also about community and hard work and things that seem to stick around forever, and what doesn’t.
That comes through most clearly in “Ralph & Mary,” a song about his grandparents who owned the beloved diner, the Sugar Bowl, on North Street, for over 40 years.
“When I’m with you it feels like we’re taking on the world,” he sings, putting words in his grandparents' mouths as he celebrates the life they built, while maybe giving himself a pep talk along the way.
For the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Talmi, who works as a recording producer, commercial composer, and string arranger for indie rock bands, his newest album “Berkshires” is about trying to conjure up the story of how he got to he finds himself now.
“I had this strong desire to do my best literal storytelling,” he said. “Where you could just hear the lyrics and see the movie in your head.”
This album was his pandemic project, the result of having just a guitar, a quiet apartment and plenty of time. “The future was so unclear, I think everyone’s mind naturally drifted to the past,” he said. “I finally had all the time time in the world to write songs, and it came out very naturally.”
Each of the songs seems like an album of specific memories from his time — like a half-baked plan to paint a sign “Rock and Roll High School” at Pittsfield High, or parties in the basements of friend’s houses. Some are pointedly darker, like seeing someone shooting heroin for the first time.
But the moral heart of the story, the unabashedly nostalgic and warmly remembered center, are Ralph and Mary Giannone. They ran the Sugar Bowl at North and Melville streets from 1957 until Ralph died in 2000, and it was famous as a community center of sorts. Where folks on their lunch break from downtown offices or coming from their shifts at GE could eat together, where you could stop before a game at the YMCA or bring your date after a movie at the Capitol Theater.
To capture what the place means, Talmi found painter Richard Gunn on the internet and commissioned him to paint, in oil, an album cover in the style of Norman Rockwell — a nod to his deep Berkshire roots — based on photos Talmi sent, including of their Basset hound, Rags.
That restaurant was a point of stability in the world where he would eventually grow up. Ralph and Mary's daughter, Mary, went to Julliard to study dance and met her husband, Akiva Talmi there. They eventually decided to move back to Pittsfield where they started the Moscow Ballet, a touring ballet company.
Ben’s older brother, Dan Talmi, is a producing director at Moscow Ballet, and remembers the restaurant when they grew up: how hot the water was while washing the dishes or how good the French toast tasted. Dan said the family grew up in the arts. “It was just what our family did,” he said. “It infused everything.”
He said he’s heard the new album, and noted that Ben opted for a quieter sound and slightly different vibe than his earlier ones. “It definitely feels like Ben, but with a different skin.”
All the songs are rooted in place so that the region begins to emerge as a character in itself. A remarkable feat for a place so clearly defined by folks elsewhere who have a very narrow idea of it. Telling a more complete story is part of what Ben said he wanted to do.
“I always get excited to tell people where I’m from,” Ben Talmi said. “That they understand this incredible community that thrives in the fine arts, but is also in the middle of the forest and has a legacy of big industry leaving and having to come up with a new identity for itself.”
That sense of perseverance and honest reassessment pops up again and again. In the track “Couldn’t Cut It on the Violin,” Talmi describes realizing that he just wasn’t going to play the violin as well as he wished he could. “So much for a wunderkind,” he sings with resignation.
“I can remember the decision to no longer do it was so heavy for me,” he said. “Even to this day I wish I had kept doing it.”
After graduating from Pittsfield High, Talmi went to the Berklee College of Music where he studied contemporary writing and production, though he described himself as “just a guitar geek.” He later landed in Brooklyn, and played and toured with a variety of indie rock bands through the years.
Now that he’s 32 and reached a point of achievement, there’s some introspection about the fears and worries he’s had along the way. In “You’ll Get Yours In Time” he seems to be scolding himself for not appreciating the journey. “I’m telling my younger days, slow down child / Every fear is in your mind.”
When the pandemic struck, he had time to write the songs in his apartment, trying carefully not to bother his neighbors. He did the actual recording at an Airbnb in the Hudson Valley, “just giving up to whatever creativity is happening in the moment.” He finished it at his studio, Greylock Records, with the help of drummer Dan Drohan and an assembly of string players he has worked with through the years.
The songwriting is very different from his previous albums, with the the words almost coming out in a light voice that feels very personal. He said he was listening to a lot of classic folk singers around the time — Nick Drake, Paul Simon and Sufjan Stevens.
A particular challenge was balancing personal and specific details with something a listener could project into. Which can be a challenge when describing finding some peace and clarity in Canoe Meadows, or starting a song with the line, “Now the whole world is driving to Koussevitzky shed.” But he said he trusted that good faith and following his own muse would pay off. After all, he loves the Beach Boys without having ever gone surfing. “It is about writing what is true to you, and if the world connects with it great, but if not, just keep going.”
It is that work that keeps him going, and all the other things he does that make up being a working artist. There is the studio he runs, which keeps busy with a number of indie rock acts. He also does string arrangements for bands like Wild Nothing, the Manchester Orchestra, and Sky Ferreira.
And he does a lot of commercial composing, which involves working with clients to come up with, for example, a hip-hop style jingle for an ad or an orchestral arrangement for a love scene in a film. “You have to be a chameleon, you have to adapt to whatever is handed to you,” he said. “You have to jump into any writing style and sound on demand.”
That’s all part of the work, and Talmi seems happy to have a chance to think back on his own work. He particularly remembered all the people that helped — Jay Fruet at Woods Brothers music in Pittsfield who taught him guitar over the years. And Ron Lively, his high school jazz band director, and Jeff Link, the bassist who gave him a crash course in music theory before he left for college. And perhaps most of all he mentioned Vivian Murray Caputo, the longtime music teacher at Berkshire Country Day School who with a few encouraging words at just the right time helped set him on his path.
“[This album] comes from a place of complete love and looking back with affection for everyone I grew up with,” he said. “To me, it is the most famous place in the world.”