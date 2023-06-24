As Berkshire Busk! enters its third season, the summerlong festival has quickly become a 'must-visit cultural experience'

GREAT BARRINGTON — On Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer, live music, acrobats, and pogo stick flips will once again help draw diners and shoppers to the downtown.
Berkshire Busk!, a summer performance festival featuring street performers on Railroad Street, returns on Friday, June 30. This year, the festival will include thematic programming.
"Returning for its third year, the Berkshire Busk! festival has rapidly become a cherished annual tradition for locals, and a must-visit cultural experience for visitors to the Berkshires,” said Gene Carr, festival director and founder. "The festival operates on a busking format, meaning performers rely on the generous tips of those who attend. It presents a fantastic opportunity for local performers to showcase their talents and for adults, children and families to unite in a festive atmosphere."
"We try to find ways to improve [the festival] every year," said Carli Scolforo, general manager of the festival. "The biggest change this year is the introduction of thematic nights, now that we're established enough to reach out to other great local organizations."
Collaborations include "Dance Night" on July 14 with Jacob's Pillow, the Becket-based dance organization, and "Pride Night" on July 15 in association with Berkshire Pride. The latter will include Opal Raven Cirque, a "one-woman circus" who performs stunts with fire, and drag queen Bella Santarella, who Scolforo said will emcee for the night.
"One of my favorite things about Berkshire Busk! is the crazy mixture of performers," Scolforo said. She added, that in any given line-up, this mixture ranges from professional performers, to locals who learned how to juggle over the pandemic and are performing for the first time. The festival's opening "Main Stage" night on July 1 — themed "School's Out Night" — will include student musicians from Monument High School, local family-band "Paper Anniversary" and 13-year-old Noah Robertson, winner of the 2022 Australian National Busking Championship, who is visiting the Berkshires for the first time.
But Berkshire Busk! isn’t limited to the Railroad Street main stage. Berkshire Busk! Roadside will take place on Saturday afternoons at Berkshire Mountain Distillers in Sheffield (a 10-minute drive from downtown Great Barrington), where visitors 21-and-over can grab a drink at the outdoor bar — or enjoy free samples of spirits from the distillery — and listen to performances from local musicians. Other Berkshire Busk! programming includes weekly performances at the Great Barrington and Lenox farmers markets.
Though Berkshire Busk! has quickly become a summer tradition, Carr only founded the festival in 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea came to him during the summer of 2020 when he, a classically-trained cellist, was performing for outdoor diners in Great Barrington. Seeing how how street performances brought together the community despite pandemic restrictions, he pitched the festival as an opportunity to promote activity during the economic slowdowns, as a way to attract Berkshire residents to downtown Great Barrington to support local street performers, and in turn, the surrounding small businesses.
To view the complete lineup of performances, visit berkshirebusk.com/2023-lineup.
IF YOU GO
Berkshire Busk!
What: About 100 unique "busker" performers, including musicians, balloonists, acrobats, and magicians; along with a street market featuring handcrafted local goods.
Where: Railroad Street, Great Barrington and various downtown locations
When: Fridays and Saturdays from June 30 to Sept. 2
More information: berkshirebusk.com