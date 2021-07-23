NORTH ADAMS — Berkshire Cider Project owners Matthew Brogan and Katherine "Kat" Hand want to dispel people's expectations that hard cider should be taste sweet and unflavored.
"People are now seeking us out because we make dry, sparkling ciders," Brogan said. "Cider is supposed to taste like wine." He added the current market is comprised of "really, really sweet" cider, like Angry Orchard, although dry cider is becoming the trend.
The husband-and-wife team recently opened a tasting room at Berkshire Cider Project's location in the Greylock Works on State Road.
The tasting room offers glasses of hard cider, flights of ciders, pairings of ciders, and light snacks, as well as the opportunity to purchase bottles of the cider.
The cidery currently offers six wines — all dry and sparkling.
Dry Cider is made from the Golden Russet, the “champagne” of cider apples. Dabinett apples, a traditional bittersweet variety, is added for balance. "The problem with cider in the United States is that apples are not specifically for cider," Brogan said. "They were up to Prohibition and then they were torn up. They [Dabinett apples] are still grown in the UK." Juice from the UK is imported by the cidery.
Bittersweet Cider is also made from Dabinett apples and other varieties found in local markets. Brogan said he also did a lot of "foraging, begging and borrowing" from family and friends for the crabapples used in the cider.
Windy Hill Cider is made only with apples grown at Windy Hill Orchards in Great Barrington. "The apples are pressed on an old wooden press at Windy Hill," Brogan said. "No yeast is used [in the fermenting process]; the cider gets yeast and character from the press, which has been there for around 100 years. No one is pressing on a press like that anymore."
Champagne Cider (in honor of the cidery's first anniversary at the mill) was released this month. "The Champagne-style cider takes a whole extra year to age," Brogan said. "It's put into the bottle to age, which we then recork after pouring off the sediment." The cider is well-suited for weddings and special events. "It is very similar to Dry, but with more depth and character."
Pet-Nap "Petillant Nature," is a very limited release that is bottled before fermentation is complete. "The carbonation is natural and captures the flavors of fermentation itself. It has more character," Brogan said.
Community Cider Project No. 1 is the result of asking people in the community to donate their unwanted apples. "People loved participating. We had 10 to 15 ordinary people bringing in apples — from a bucketful to a careful." He added customers love the story behind the cider and the idea of using backyard, forgotten apples. "The flavors of wild apples is hard to get in ciders found in stores," Brogan said. 'This cider is close to what cider was made of 100 years ago. It's like stepping back in time." The Community Cider Project will be an annual event, he said.
Sour Quince, also a limited release, is the result of Brogan and Hand foraging a crop of quince from trees in Hand's parents' backyard. The quince was blended with cider that underwent natural fermentation, for a lightly sour taste.
They are planning to debut a rosé cider this fall, which will be fermented on grape skins to give it color and tannins.
On Wednesday, July 28, Berkshire Cider Project will launch a limited-release Hancock Shaker Village Hard Cider at a special Cider Maker's Dinner at the village. The sparkling hard cider is made from heirloom apples gathered in the historic orchard at the village.
Berkshire Cider Project began about nine years ago in a closet in the Brooklyn, N.Y., apartment the couple were living in prior to their marriage. "It's really bragging to say you have an extra closet in Brooklyn," he added.
"And that starts the journey," he said, cautioning, "Don't make cider from juice from the grocery store or what you can get in Brooklyn; it would be very dry." Their first attempts produced 1 gallon of cider.
They moved the cider-making equipment — "typical home-brew equipment," Brogan said — to Hand's parents' basement in Lenox four to five years ago. "We were coming up frequently and making a lot of cider for our wedding," Brogan said. " We went from [producing] one gallon to five gallons to 40 gallons for the wedding."
The couple moved to Washington, D.C., where Brogan worked part-time. "It gave us the time to put together a business plan and we ultimately found Greylock Works, which was looking for a cidery, Brogran said. "Cider should be a Berkshire County thing because of all the orchards and trees here."
The couple opened Berkshire Cider Project on the July Fourth weekend in 2020 — in the middle of the pandemic. "We were sitting on 3,000 gallons of cider, what were we going to do?," Brogan asked. So, they opened a takeout window with limited hours on the weekend, selling bottles of cider to customers. "It's summer, it's the Berkshires," Brogan said. "Why not have a bottle of sparkling cider with your picnic?"
The couple hope to bring the window back this summer. "People liked it; it was very charming," Brogan said.
Brogan said, despite the pandemic, business last summer was good and they sold out of all the cider. "Tourists loved showing up outdoors, doing a tasting and having conversations."
Reflecting back on last summer, Brogan said, "We could have never done it on our own. Being part of the community at Greylock Works is a big part of why we did it and why we enjoy it."
Brogan said the tasting room draws "a couple hundred' people on the weekends. "People are still discovering the tasting room and its vibe. We're still figuring it out, too."
Future plans for the cidery include making more cider than the 4,000 gallons they produce annually now, but to still only sell it in only in Berkshire County. "We want to be a destination and have our cider remind you of the Berkshires when you bring it home," Brogan said. "We want to stay in Berkshire County, but stay a specific destination."