Roberta Donnay and the Prohibition Mob, Alexis Cole and the Amherst Jazz Orchestra headline Berkshire Gateway Jazz Weekend

LEE — As impresario Edward J. Bride sees it, jazz music is alive and thriving in the Berkshires.
The founder of Berkshires Jazz, which presents live music year-round across the region, is gearing up for the 10th Berkshire Gateway Jazz Weekend, June 9 to 11, for three days of hot sounds and cool vibes from both visiting and local performers — sometimes both on stage at the same time.
The festival is presented in collaboration with Berkshire Gateway Preservation, responsible for spearheading the transformation of Lee’s First Congregational Church — site of the headliner concerts — into a performance venue.
Attorney, downtown improvement advocate and music lover Richard Vinette proposed a decade ago that Lee Community Development Corporation use jazz music to draw residents and tourists to local restaurants and businesses. His idea was sound; and while the community development organization no longer exists, Berkshire Gateway Jazz Weekend still endures.
When this year’s programming was being considered, festival supporter Jim Sherman observed that vocalists didn’t seem to be getting proper attention; so Bride sought out accomplished artists lesser known in the area for the two ticketed concerts.
Opening the festival on June 9, Roberta Donnay & the Prohibition Mob Band look to the past for inspiration, playing Jazz Age music of the freewheeling 1920s and 1930s.
Raised in Washington, D.C. and now based in San Francisco, Calif., for over a decade Donnay has championed icons of that era — Louis Armstrong, Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, and, lesser known nowadays, Sippie Wallace.
“I had this vision of being able to teach the history of jazz on stage,” Donnay said. “A lot of the music is written by very strong women. They’re my heroes.”
She also developed a performance character of a 1920s moll, who drinks from a flask as she talks about speak-easies.
The band has released three albums since 2012, adding to Donnay’s extensive catalog of solo recordings in her long and varied career as singer, songwriter and composer for film and television. Her song “One World” was an official theme of the United Nations’ 50th anniversary in 1995, and has since been performed as an anthem for world peace around the globe. She comes to Lee fresh from launching a new project on Blossom Dearie in New York City.
She will perform with a trio of Prohibition Mob Band members — pianist Dr. E, Sam Bevan, her original bassist and drummer Dave Gibson — joined by two area guest musicians, trombonist Carolyn Dufraine from The Lucky Five, and Amherst Jazz Orchestra trumpeter Pete Grimaldi.
Bevan and Donnay first played this music for an art deco-themed wedding. “Afterwards, we thought, this era of music felt magical,” she said, “it was just full of joy.”
“During the Depression years, people were trying to have fun, so they talked about bluebirds and rainbows a lot, to really elevate people.”
The June 10 concert marks the first collaboration between international vocalist Alexis Cole and the Amherst Jazz Orchestra.
“Alexis Cole is someone I’ve wanted to bring up for 4 or 5 years,” Bride said. “This gave us an opportunity to present her with one of the greatest big bands in the area.”
The 17-piece professional ensemble performed at the very first Gateway Jazz festival, so it’s a reunion of sorts, Bride added.
While in the U.S. Army, Cole sang with the West Point Band’s Jazz Knights Big Band for six years. Her latest album, “Sky Blossom,” harkens back to her service days, with the title describing an opening parachute.
“She will perform some of that material,” Bride said, “and you’ll also hear original arrangements from Amherst Jazz Orchestra’s founder and leader, Dave Sporny.”
Cole adds Lee to a list of distinguished performance venues that includes Carnegie Hall and Birdland. As she wraps her rich, expansive and experienced voice around music from Gershwin to Miles Davis, it’s all material people will recognize, Bride added. “They’ll be able to go home humming the tunes.”
Earlier, three local bands will perform free of charge at Jazz in the Park in front of the church from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Versatile singer songwriter Mary Ann Palermo and First Take are followed by swinging gypsy jazz group The Lucky Five, concluding with Riverbend Jazz led by Vinette.
“We like to call it ‘jazz al fresco’,” Bride said. Attendees can bring seating or blankets and a picnic.
Rounding out the festival are two Jazz Brunches at Starving Artist Café and Creperie on Main Street, featuring The Dave Bartley Quartet on June 10 and Michael Junkins Quartet on June 11. There is no cover charge.
Overall, the music at Berkshire Gateway Jazz Weekend ranges from Great American Songbook selections to original compositions, spanning a century from the Jazz Age to the present day. It is tuneful, understandable and most often quite familiar, Bride assures.
“Having accessible prices and free events, some indoors, some outdoors, makes it appealing to people of every musical interest, from curiosity to avid fan, and budgetary consideration,” Bride said. “The audience will find it’s a good, varied lineup.”
IF YOU GO
Berkshire Gateway Jazz Weekend
Where: Downtown Lee
When: June 9-11
Schedule and tickets: berkshiregatewayjazz.org