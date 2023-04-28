Berkshire International Film Festival announces 2023 season

GREAT BARRINGTON — The 17th Annual Berkshire International Film Festival will be held this June, with a lineup that includes 28 documentaries, 28 narrative features, 18 short films and a number of big names in the business.
The four-day film festival will run June 1-4 in Great Barrington and Lenox. In addition to the film screenings, there will be a free animated shorts selection for kids.
This year, according to a press release, some of the BIFF screenings and events will be held in the Linde Center at Tanglewood and the Lenox Town Hall. There will also be a curated selection of feature films and three short film slots presented at the in-person festival, to be screened virtually.
“This year’s festival promises to not only transport film fans to foreign lands, but also deliver important, engaging, powerful and entertaining stories from around the United States and here in the Berkshire community,” according to the press release.
“We are honored to be celebrating the award-winning actor Stephen Lang this year. Stephen is a prolific actor in film, television and the stage. He will share his time, stories and four-decades-long career with us on the Mahaiwe stage with WAMC’s Joe Donahue,” said Kelley Vickery, BIFF founder and artistic director, in the release. “One of the things I love most about the BIFF is the diversity of films that our filmmakers bring to the Berkshires. Each year, we present films from around the world to reflect our ever-changing, ever-growing and ever-hopeful global and local community.”
Passes are on sale now. Single tickets go on sale for Friends of BIFF on Friday, April 28, and to the general public on Monday, May 1, by visiting www.biffma.org.
“Our BIFF programming team had a challenging time with so many high-quality film submissions,” said Lillian Lennox, BIFF Film Programmer and Board Member. “Through the hard work of reviewing over one thousand films, we’re thrilled and proud to offer a tightly curated BIFF 2023 program of narrative, documentary and short films.”
For the complete selection of films and events, please visit: www.biffma.org
THE HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, June 1: Opening Night at the Mahaiwe, Great Barrington. The festival opens with “Food and Country” about America’s policy of producing cheap food at all costs, which has long hobbled small independent farmers, ranchers and chefs. Food writer Ruth Reichl reaches out across political and social divides to uncover the country’s broken food system and the innovators risking it all to transform it. “I’m excited to open our 17th annual film festival with such a beautiful, inspiring and meaningful documentary,” said Vickery. “And I’m thrilled that Ruth Reichl is not only sharing this wonderful film, but is also able to join us for a conversation on opening night.”
Saturday, June 3: Tribute Night at the Mahaiwe, honoring award-winning actor, Stephen Lang. BIFF will screen “White Irish Drinkers,” which also stars Karen Allen and Peter Riegert, and “The Last Exit to Brooklyn.” Lang will be in conversation with WAMC’s Joe Donahue on the stage of the Mahaiwe.
Saturday, June 3: BIFF’s Tea Talks return with in-depth conversations with special guests in the film industry. Guests include: Karen Allen, academy award-winning director Barbara Koppel and academy award-winning director Cynthia Wade; and David Friedman.
Sunday, June 4: Closing Night at the Mahaiwe with the Sundance hit documentary film, “It’s Only Life After All,” about the acclaimed folk-rock duo, the Indigo Girls. The film’s director, Alexandria Bombach will be in attendance for a Q&A following the film and a closing night party will be held at Number 10 next door to the Mahaiwe.
The film line-up also includes Karen Allen’s new film “A Stage of Twilight,” Barbara Koppel’s new film “Gumbo Coalition,” Cynthia Wade’s new film “The Flagmakers” and her new Netflix docuseries, “Merpeople.”