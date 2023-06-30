Berkshire Jazz Showcase celebrates groups that hail from the Berkshires

PITTSFIELD — The fifth annual Berkshire Jazz Showcase will once again host some of the Berkshires' top musicians.
Hosted by the nonprofit Berkshires Jazz, the free showcase, 1-5 p.m. July 8 at The Common, will host sets from The Wanda Houston Band, the Luke Franco Quartet, saxophonist Paul Ostermayer and guests, as well as Andy Kelly's Jazz Ambassadors with their New Orleans repertoire.
Houston performs at 1 p.m., Ostermayer at 2 p.m., Franco at 3 p.m. and Kelly's Jazz Ambassadors at 4 p.m.
"It's been our commitment to have a free event to only focus on groups that call the Berkshires home," said Edward Bride, president of Berkshires Jazz. He added, that “after five years, we have not repeated a band [in our showcase]. Which gives you perspective on how many great jazz bands there are in the Berkshires.”
These days, Berkshires jazz enthusiasts, he said, are spoiled for choice when it comes to local events. But according to Bride, impresario of the local scene for decades, the jazz calendars haven't always been so packed: “Ten years ago, you might not have said that."
Though the Berkshires enjoy a thriving jazz scene, the showcase aims to address a remaining weak area for local summer festivities: main stage jazz performances.
“There’s some great talent here, people that could make a living in major markets like New York or Chicago, but they choose to live here,” Bride said. “You may hear them in a club or a bar, but there are very few opportunities to play on a stage.”
The Berkshire Jazz Showcase is just a small part of Berkshires Jazz's year-round programming. In early June, the nonprofit presented its 10th Berkshire Gateway Jazz Weekend, attracting residents and tourists to Lee's downtown. Additionally, Berkshires Jazz brings swing to schools with music educator Andy Kelly's Jazz Ambassadors.
The Berkshires' jazz scene is stronger than ever, Bride said. "Over the last several years we’ve seen more and more musicians moving to the Berkshires."
Newcomers include acclaimed pianist Ted Rosenthal, whose jazz opera "Dear Erich" was performed at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington in August 2022.
More info about Berkshires Jazz events can be found at berkshiresjazz.org
IF YOU GO
5th annual Berkshire Jazz Showcase
What: Showcase hosted by Berkshires Jazz, featuring the Berkshires' top jazz musicians. Bring blankets and chairs. Food trucks will be available for food purchases.
Who: The Wanda Houston Band, the Luke Franco Quartet, saxophonist Paul Ostermayer and guests and Andy Kelly's Jazz Ambassadors with their New Orleans repertoire.
Where: The Common, 100 First St., Pittsfield
When: 1-5 p.m., July 8. Rain date is July 9
Admission: Free
Information: berkshiresjazz.org