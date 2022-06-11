Get your wings ready for the Berkshire Mountains Faerie Festival in Adams

ADAMS — It's time to start putting together your best costume for the Berkshire Mountains Faerie Festival.
After a two-year hiatus, the festival, which was conjured up in 2016, in part by the Adams Arts Advisory Board, returns for its fifth year, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., June 18, at Bowe Field. This year’s festival, "Whimsical Fantasy Celebrating the Arts," is being held in honor of director and artist Phil Sellers, who unexpectedly passed away in 2020.
While not required, costumes and accessories — elf ears, fairy wings, wizard robes, unicorn horns, broomsticks and more — are encouraged for visitors of all ages. This year's festival promises new entertainment options and the Queen's Quest!
Meet the Faerie Queen and her court throughout the day. Participate in a plethora of art activities, including embellishing faerie wings, painting dragon eggs, and more. Laugh and be drawn into classic tales imagined by the Robbins-Zust Marionette Family Theatre. Help construct a thriving Faerie Village — materials provided, all you need is your imagination.
Entertainment includes performances by Oakes & Smith, soothing soundscapes created by Aura Shards; an ensemble of African and Caribbean drumming led by Aimee Gelinas; Fire dancers from Ravenbane's Firecraft will perform throughout the day and will cap off the evening with an awe-inspiring performance at dusk near the Dragon Fire Pit.
More information: facebook.com/berkshiremountainsfaeriefestival