PITTSFIELD — Music from around the world will fill the air when Berkshire Music School welcomes in-person audiences to its inaugural Global Voices Festival, two weekends of concerts on a multicultural theme staged on its spacious tented lawn.
The festival relaunches the long-running Music @ The Taft concert series, usually heard in elegant Taft Recital Hall behind the school.
On the two weekends, running from Friday, Aug. 27, to Sunday, Aug. 29, and Friday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 5, Friday evening headliner concerts are followed by Saturday morning children’s programs and Sunday afternoon workshops.
The festival kicks off Friday, Aug. 27, with multi-national band “Mukana.” Led by musical director and guitarist Jason Ennis, band members include Zimbabwean singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tendai Muparutsa, Chilean singer/songwriter Natalia Bernal, Haitian singer Nadine Niles, Vermont-based saxophonist Michael Zsoldos, New York City-based trombonist John Wheeler, Berkshire drummer Conor Meehan, and, sitting in for Brazilian bassist Itaiguara Brandao, Gregg August, of New York City and North Adams.
It’s Mukana’s first performance as an expanded eight-member ensemble, explained Ennis by phone. Gathering together musicians from Vermont, western Massachusetts and New York, “[we] had this great opportunity to share our different musical backgrounds and strengths, and collaborate.” Friendship was the connection, he said.
Contemporary and classic songs are performed in multiple languages including Shona, English, Spanish, Portuguese and Haitian Kreyol.
“There’s a lot of crossover,” Ennis said. “We’ve all studied different styles — African diaspora, indigenous South American — and everything gets thrown in the pot. The band has to find its own voice, that’s part of the beauty of it.”
“Mukana” means “opportunity” in Zimbabwe’s main language, Shona. It originated from the song “Big City,” written when Muparutsa came to the United States for graduate work.
“It’s like our theme song,” Ennis said, “It’s the experience of cultures coming together, the amazing opportunities this country at its best has to offer people coming from all round the world to share their culture and ideas and enrich the world.”
Ennis hopes members of the Berkshires immigrant communities will come out to hear songs in their native languages.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, Ennis, his wife, Bernal, and Muparutsa perform a program for youngsters, with fun rhythmic games and traditional children’s songs.
The weekend winds up with a Drum Circle led by Otha Day on Sunday, a dynamic interactive workshop fostering creativity, communication and connections.
On Friday, Sept. 3, the Berkshire Jewish Musicians Collective performs a spirited set of Hebrew songs along with Eastern European Klezmer music by acclaimed clarinetist and longtime music school faculty member Paul Green.
Formed in 2017 for an interfaith solidarity concert by bassist Colin Ovitsky and guitarist Jonathan Denmark — both Berkshire Music School alumni — ensemble performers also include vocalist Sherri James Buxton, Noah Cook-Dubin (guitar, vocals) and Matthew Mozian (piano/guitar). All are members of synagogues Knesset Israel in Pittsfield, where several group members lead monthly musical Shabbat services, and Hevreh in Great Barrington. Guest percussionist Jon Haddad joins the group for this performance.
“Everybody has been a professional musician at some time or another,” explained Buxton, a longtime Berkshire and New York City cabaret performer and Berkshire Music School voice teacher of 30 years who has led its popular cabaret workshop for two decades.
Sung in Hebrew, the melodies are “uplifting contemporary versions of older liturgical themes,” Buxton said, with universal messages such as peace, solidarity and freedom.
So many Great American Songbook composers like Irving Berlin were Jewish, with family cantors in Eastern Europe, she said. “These basic melodic themes are infectious.
“We’re happy to be able to bring this type of music to the greater community. It’s a lot of fun, it’s hard to sit still, you’ll want to dance, clap, sing along, whether you know the words or not.”
On Saturday, Sept. 4, multi-instrumentalist and ethnomusicologist Dan Pena-Ariel will play the Koto Japanese floor zither and ocarina. On Sunday, Sept. 5, Christine Condaris, Berkshire Music School board of trustees president, will lead a workshop on Greek song and dance.
The festival was conceived by recently appointed Executive Director Natalie Johnsonius Neubert, who was inspired by the enthusiastic response to international music programs for schools. She thought, “We have all these people on our faculty, why not just showcase them?”
“My intention for the music school is that it’s not just for any one kind of music,” Neubert said. “When it started 80 years ago it was meant to reflect the entire community. So I want music that will inspire everyone. With this festival we can get enough different voices [to reach] people that wouldn’t normally come to hear Bach and Chopin.”
Audiences are welcome to bring a picnic or cold beverage, she said. “I want people to come, sit on the lawn and enjoy the music, because this is for everybody.”