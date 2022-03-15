Berkshire Opera Festival's 2022 season includes 'Don Giovanni,' new stage in Chatham, N.Y.

GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Opera Festival will hold performances in Great Barrington and Pittsfield and, for the first time, in Chatham, N.Y.

Season At A Glance 2022 Berkshire Opera Festival "Three Decembers" What: Based on the original play by Terrence McNally, "Three Decembers" is sung in English. Co-presented by Berkshire Opera Festival and PS21, this production is 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission. Contains adult language. When: 7:30 p.m., July 21; 1 p.m., July 23 Where: PS21/Performances Spaces for the 21st Century Pavillion Theater, 2980 New York 66, Chatham, N.Y. Tickets: $20 - $60 will be available in the spring through the PS21 box office: 518-392-6121; ps211chatham.org. "High on the Ramparts" What: Berkshire Opera Festival presents an evening of arias and art songs by Black composers sung by renowned soprano Kearstin Piper Brown and acclaimed tenor Joshua Blue. When: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 10 Where: Berkshire Museum, 39 South St., Pittsfield Tickets: Free. Ticket reservations will be made available in the spring through the Berkshire Museum box office: 413-443-7171; berkshiremuseum.org "Don Giovanni" What: Mainstage production of Mozart's "Don Giovanni," sung in Italian with projected English translations. Show is 3 hours, 10 minutes with one intermission. When: 1 p.m., Aug. 20; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 23 and 26 Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington Tickets: $20 - $120, available beginning March 23 through the Mahaiwe box office: 413-528-0100; mahaiwe.org.

This summer's productions will include Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer’s “Three Decembers;" "High on the Ramparts," a free concert at the Berkshire Museum; and "Don Giovanni," at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center.

“We are thrilled to present Mozart's 'Don Giovanni' on the mainstage this summer, which we've rescheduled from our canceled 2020 season, and doubly thrilled to present it with nearly all of our original cast," said Brian Garman, artistic director and Berkshire Opera Festival co-founder, in a news release. "These exceptional artists will be remembered by Berkshire Opera Festival audiences from our digital concert two summers ago, and now they can be heard in person performing Mozart's masterpiece. 'Don Giovanni' has it all — intrigue, duplicity, and even the supernatural — in a perfect balance of comedy and tragedy."

Garman added, "In our second-stage series, we present Jake Heggie's 'Three Decembers,' an intimate and compelling American opera about families and the secrets we keep. Finally, our free concert celebrates a variety of music by Black composers. So many of these composers have been historically neglected, and Berkshire Opera Festival is proud to shine a spotlight on their outstanding work."

"Three Decembers," co-produced with PS21/Performance Spaces for the 21st Century, will kick off the season with performances on July 21 and 23 at PS21 in Chatham, N.Y. Based on Terrence McNally's play, "Three Decembers" follows a family — a fading Broadway actress and her two adult children — across three decades (1986, 1996 and 2006) as they grapple with AIDS, addiction, dysfunction and deceit. Conducted by Christopher James Ray in a new production by Beth Greenberg with Adriana Zabala, mezzo-soprano, as Madeline Mitchell; soprano Monica Dewey as Beatrice and baritone Theo Hoffman as Charlie.

"High on the Ramparts: A spotlight on Music of Black Composers" follows on Aug. 10 at the Berkshire Museum. This free concert, in the Ellen Crane Memorial Room, will be an evening of arias and art songs by Black composers sung by renowned soprano Kearstin Piper Brown and acclaimed tenor Joshua Blue. Neglected for far too long, these trailblazing women and men wrote outstanding, powerful works that influenced generations of composers to come. Travis Bloom accompanies on piano.

The season culminates with the festival's mainstage production of "Don Giovanni" at the Mahaiwe, Aug. 20, 23 and 26.

Conductor Garman and director Jonathon Loy put their spin on Mozart’s celebrated tragicomedy, capturing the downfall of a "charming," wealthy, sexual predator. The cast includes bass-baritone André Courville as Don Giovanni; bass Christian Zaremba as Leporello; soprano Laura Wilde as Donna Anna; tenor Joshua Blue as Don Ottavio; soprano Joanna Latini as Donna Elvira; bass-baritone John Cheek as Commendatore; soprano Natalia Santaliz as Zerlina and baritone Brian James Myer as Masetto.

For more information on the season or Berkshire Opera Festival, call 413-213-6622 or visit berkshireoperafestival.org.