PITTSFIELD — “La Bohème” opens on an artist at work.

Marcello, the painter of the bunch, is daubing color onto an uncooperative canvas. In the bitter cold of a Christmas Eve without any fuel, his hands are failing him.

“This Red Sea of mine,” he sings in the opening line of Giacomo Puccini’s 1896 opera, “makes me feel cold and numb, as if it were pouring over me.”