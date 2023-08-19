Berkshire Opera Festival takes on 'La Bohème' with an eye for loss and vocal beauty

PITTSFIELD ― It’s been a decade since Brian Garman has turned his talents to “La Bohème.”
Giacomo Puccini’s classic opera “followed me around a lot at the beginning of my career,” the Berkshire Opera Festival artistic director told The Eagle during a recent interview. The first time, he was a rehearsal pianist during graduate studies at the University of Illinois. “It wasn’t yesterday,” he joked.
Now, as BOF’s mainstage production prepares for its Aug. 26 opening at the Colonial Theatre, Garman is staring down his 14th “Bohème,” a work he’s tackled more than any other.
Composed in 1895 and the basis for Broadway musical “Rent,” Puccini’s four-act romantic tragedy is beloved for its heartbreaking plot and memorable arias.
“The conversations I have with myself are: 'Everyone knows this piece, what do I have to say that is any different?'” said Jonathon Loy, BOF’s director of production. (For the record, Loy reckoned it’s his fourth “Bohème.”) The task, Loy said, is to create a fresh take that keeps performance front and center.
And about those performances?
“Voice, voice and more voice,” Garman said, rapping the table for emphasis. The assembled singers will bring experience along with “incredibly beautiful, incredibly powerful voices,” he said.
Cast member Benjamin Taylor is a BOF alumnus whose Berkshire roots extend to a 2014 production of “La Traviata” at Stockbridge’s Unicorn Theatre.
The Berkshires occupies a “special place” in his heart, he said. It’s a reinvigorating place where he first enjoyed Gustav Mahler and strawberry-rhubarb pie (“When I left, they gave me a whole pie,” Taylor recalled).
He told The Eagle that the opera ― it’s his eighth-or-so “Bohème” ― is a feast for singers and listeners alike.
“You really get to lay into the music, and you get to indulge a little bit,” the Boston University-trained baritone said. “And the audience responds to the indulgence.”
Taylor aims to approach the role with honesty.
“That’s the reason ‘Bohème’ is one of the most performed and most popular operas,” he said. “We can see ourselves onstage. We can see a version of someone we know.”
BEHIND ‘BOHÈME’
Taylor will portray Marcello, the painter among the four young, starving Parisians that give the opera its name. Poet Rodolfo, musician Schaunard and philosopher Colline round out the roommates.
One Christmas Eve, with their money pooled for a night out, the upstairs neighbor, Mimì, arrives in need of a match for her blown-out candle ― “at least that’s the cover story of why she stops,” Garman said.
“They fall deeply and passionately in love,” Garman explained, “right away, as happens in opera sometimes.”
They celebrate, with Marcello’s ex Musetta joining in on the fun and her wealthy suitor, Alcindoro, footing the bill. Later, life gets in the way. Time flown and relationship over, Mimì is near death when she reunites with Rodolfo, then dies.
“Puccini understood, I think better than any other composer, how to manipulate an audience to get the reaction that he wanted,” Garman said. “If Puccini wanted to make you cry, he was going to make you cry.”
He elaborated for a Berkshire Athenaeum crowd on July 29 during a preview lecture hosted by Rainbow Seniors of Berkshire County. Notes from the harp become musical teardrops near the end, and early cheeky scoring belies the lovers’ true feelings.
Garman will lead BOF’s 32-piece orchestra during the three performances, which will feature a chorus of 16 adults and seven children.
Loy has zeroed in on the characters’ loss of innocence as a major theme. He plans to realize it in part with movable picture frames that will clutter the bohemians’ apartment before flipping to plain white during the final act. The set, suggestive and versatile, will even use the Colonial’s rear brick wall before a black panel beckons death.
Computer renderings helped BOF plan its production, Loy said. A new tool, in the form of artificial intelligence images, joined the process this season. Staff used lengthy prompts in Victorian prose to return imaginings of the performers in their planned costumes.
It’s an innovation that would have seemed far-fetched even a year ago, let alone in 2016, when BOF mounted its first production. It started with Puccini, too ― his “Madama Butterfly” ― and Taylor sang Yamadori on the Colonial Theatre stage all those years ago.
“To come back is just exciting, and humbling,” Taylor said. “I’m completely honored to come back, because I did have great memories, and it did springboard a lot of things for me artistically.”
For the company, that first Puccini opera was the springboard for all that brought BOF to its second.
“To be here in our eighth season, having survived COVID, … and now doing our second Puccini, with a returning cast member, I feel grateful,” Loy said. “I feel grateful to the people that support us.”
ONSTAGE
What: “La Bohème” by Giacomo Puccini, libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, based on “Scènes de la vie de bohème” by Henri Murger, directed by Jonathon Loy, conducted by Brian Garman.
Who: Berkshire Opera Festival
Featuring: Whitney Morrison, Véronique Filloux, Yongzhao Yu, Benjamin Taylor, Ethan Vincent, Evan Lazdowski and James Demler
Where: Colonial Theatre, 111 South St., Pittsfield
When: 1 p.m. Aug. 26; 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 and Sept. 1
Tickets: $20-$120
Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes, including one intermission
Reservations: 413-997-4444, berkshiretheatregroup.org
Information: berkshireoperafestival.org
MEET THE CAST
Soprano Whitney Morrison (Mimì) has performed extensively with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, her hometown and was nominated for a Grammy with the Boston Modern Opera Project.
Soprano Véronique Filloux (Musetta) has won accolades in competitions and performances of standards and premieres, after training at Northwestern University and the University of Maryland.
Tenor Yongzhao Yu has made Rodolfo a specialty, with cover appearances at the Metropolitan Opera and across the U.S., among other prizewinning turns here and in his native China.
Baritone Benjamin Taylor (Marcello) has completed residencies in Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Santa Fe, N.M. The Boston University and BOF alumnus will perform in the Metropolitan Opera’s “Carmen” next season.
Baritone Ethan Vincent (Schaunard) has performed with illustrious companies nationwide, with engagements at the Metropolitan Opera House and Kennedy Center upcoming. He’s sung with BOF and at Bard College’s SummerScape.
Bass-baritone Evan Lazdowski (Colline) is a Juilliard School graduate who has undertaken residencies at the Pittsburgh Opera and training with the Houston Grand Opera, with a particular penchant for Mozart.
Bass-baritone James Demler (Benoit, Alcindoro) has performed extensively in Boston, where he is a professor at Boston University. He’s also sung at the Metropolitan Opera and at distinguished houses nationwide.