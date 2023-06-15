<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BERKSHIRE OPERA FESTIVAL

Berkshire Opera Festival postpones NYC performance of Anthony Davis' 'Reef' adaption

PITTSFIELD — Edith Wharton’s novel “The Reef” has been waiting 111 years to be adapted into an opera. It will now wait a few months longer.

The Berkshire Opera Festival has delayed a planned workshop performance of Anthony Davis’ new “Reef” adaptation in New York City. Once set for November, the festival is now eyeing April 2024, a BOF representative told The Eagle.

Davis is a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer whose “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X” highlights the Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season. The new Met production featuring the talents of BOF collaborator Alex Jainchill as lighting designer.

“The Reef” will feature a libretto by Joan Ross Sorkin, based on Wharton’s novel. Wharton had deep Berkshire ties: she designed and built The Mount in Lenox, where she lived until 1911, a year before the novel’s debut.

Tags

Page One Design Editor

Evan Berkowitz joined The Eagle in 2018 after graduating from the University of Maryland. He became page one design editor in 2019.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all