Berkshire Opera Festival postpones NYC performance of Anthony Davis' 'Reef' adaption

PITTSFIELD — Edith Wharton’s novel “The Reef” has been waiting 111 years to be adapted into an opera. It will now wait a few months longer.

The Berkshire Opera Festival has delayed a planned workshop performance of Anthony Davis’ new “Reef” adaptation in New York City. Once set for November, the festival is now eyeing April 2024, a BOF representative told The Eagle.

Davis is a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer whose “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X” highlights the Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season. The new Met production featuring the talents of BOF collaborator Alex Jainchill as lighting designer.

“The Reef” will feature a libretto by Joan Ross Sorkin, based on Wharton’s novel. Wharton had deep Berkshire ties: she designed and built The Mount in Lenox, where she lived until 1911, a year before the novel’s debut.