Berkshire Opera Festival's 'To Paris with Love' celebrates the city's inspirational impact on artists

GREAT BARRINGTON — For maestro Brian Garman, assembling a concert doesn’t just mean selecting the “greatest hits.”

“I love putting together recital programs,” the Berkshire Opera Festival artistic director told The Eagle ahead of the company’s April 16 presentation. “There needs to be a very clear thread.”

Onstage What: “To Paris with Love: Opera in the City of Light” Who: Berkshire Opera Festival Featuring: Amanda Batista, Ryan Capozzo, Yazid Gray and Francesco Barfoed, with Artistic Director Brian Garman Where: Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington When: 2 p.m., April 16 Run time: 2 hours with intermission Tickets: $50, general admission; $100, premium, includes post-show artists’ reception with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. $20, concert-only tickets for full-time students, teachers and patrons under 30, with ID. Information and tickets: 413-213-6622, berkshireoperafestival.org, COVID protocol: Masks recommended

This time, that thread germinates from Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohème” — which BOF will stage in August — and takes a journey around the arrondissements and across musical history to present an operatic tribute to the City of Light.

“Paris, and the idea of Paris, inspired a lot of composers, not just Puccini,” Garman said. “I’ve tried to put together a program that features a lot of people’s old favorites alongside perhaps lesser-known selections that might become new favorites.”

Three singers and a pianist will present work by beloved composers including Giuseppe Verdi, Richard Strauss, Gaetano Donizetti and, of course, Puccini, according to a program provided to The Eagle.

Soprano Amanda Batista, tenor Ryan Capozzo and baritone Yazid Gray will join pianist Francesco Barfoed for the recital at Saint James Place.

“I’m really looking forward to working with [the cast] and meeting them in-person,” Gray told The Eagle. He said he’s “excited” to join BOF and to sing in the Berkshires.

Gray, who studied at DePauw University in Indiana and at the University of Michigan, has participated in residencies with the Pittsburgh Opera and the Cooperstown, N.Y., Glimmerglass Festival (singing in world premieres at both), as well as the Chautauqua (N.Y.) Opera and Opera Santa Barbara (Calif.). His 2023 season is set to continue in Montana and New Mexico.

Batista is a Juilliard School graduate who is training this season with the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program at New York’s Metropolitan Opera House, where she’ll make her Met debut in “Aida.” She’s also sung with San Francisco’s Merola Opera Program and at Rutgers University.

Capozzo graduated from the State University of New York at Purchase and the Yale School of Music, where he performed in several Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart roles, among others. This season, he is scheduled to sing in “Carmen” and “Der Fliegende Holländer” in Chicago.

Barfoed will accompany the singers. A graduate of the Royal Danish Academy of Music and Rutgers, he’s pursuing a doctorate at Juilliard. He’s graced stages at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center and across Europe, and has collaborated to award-winning result with BOF alumna Megan Moore, a mezzo-soprano.

“We are a small company, … but we punch way above our weight in terms of the artists that we bring and put onstage,” Garman said.

PREPARING FOR 'PARIS'

“To Paris With Love: Opera in the City of Light” will focus on the city’s inspirational impact on artists. While it includes French work by composers like Jacques Offenbach and Jules Massenet, it broadens horizons beyond the capital’s borders.

Audience members will hear two selections from Puccini’s “La Bohème” incorporating performances from all three soloists. (A selection from the lesser-performed version of “La Bohème” by Ruggero Leoncavallo is also on offer.)

“I certainly hope that the concert will pique people’s interest in ‘La Bohème,’” Garman said. “People will get to hear a taste of what they’re going to hear onstage in August.”

Gray said he takes equal care preparing for roles in a recital setting as he would a fully staged production.

“I want to know the meaning of all the words; … I want to know the music like the back of my hand,” he said. “You want to make the audience forget that they’re in a recital setting.”

Lose the costumes, props and other aspects: “You could perform any piece in a black box setting or in just your street-clothes,” he said. “It’s a matter of how much heart you put into it.”

