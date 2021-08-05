GREAT BARRINGTON — Legendary actor Alfre Woodard will be honored as part of the 15th annual Berkshire International Film Festival when it returns in September for a four-day celebration that brings together films, filmmakers, industry professionals and fans.
The festival will open with "Bernstein's Wall," a documentary about beloved Berkshire icon and Boston Symphony Orchestra conductor Leonard Bernstein and close with a documentary about rocker Tom Petty.
The festival, running Sept. 9 - 12 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, and Sept. 10 - 12 in Pittsfield, will feature 22 documentaries, 20 narrative features and 18 short films, which represent 20 countries and "promises to not only transport film fans to foreign lands, but also deliver important, engaging, powerful and entertaining stories from around the United States and here in the Berkshire community."
Among this year's films are five world premieres, including a film about legendary glass artist Lino Tagliapietra; the story of The Bookstore in Lenox and a film about Shakespeare & Company's famed Fall Festival.
“I am deeply grateful and humbled that we will be honoring the incredible actor, Alfre Woodard this year," said Kelley Vickery, BIFF founder and artistic director, in a statement. "One of the most versatile actors of her generation and named by The New York Times as one of 'the 25 greatest actors of the 21st century,' Alfre Woodard has won or been nominated for nearly every award that the entertainment industry has to bestow, including a record 17 Emmy nominations. We are thrilled she will join us on the Mahaiwe stage."
She added, "We are also thrilled to share an extraordinary lineup of films from near and far. One of the many things I love about the BIFF is the diversity of films that our filmmakers bring to the Berkshires. Each year, we present films from around the world to reflect our ever-changing, ever-growing and ever-hopeful global community.
"It is my hope that BIFF will inspire our Berkshire audience with wonder, curiosity, engagement, laughter and perhaps even a call to action. I continue to be amazed at the amount of inspired filmmaking that is being created, and I celebrate those filmmakers who share their stories and their talent. BIFF continues to bring the world to the Berkshires!”
This year's juried competition includes four documentaries and four narrative films. The awards, which include a $5,000 prize sponsored by GWFF USA, will be presented during a brunch on Sept. 12 at Number Ten in Great Barrington. Films competing in the narrative film category are "After Love," "Hive," "Nadia Butterfly" and "The Tailor." Films in the documentary category are: "Chasing Childhood," "Fish and Men," "Storm Lake" and "To Which We Belong."
The 2021 Jury includes actor Karen Allen distribution guru Josh Braun; director Kent Jones; producer Darren Dean; distributor and filmmaker Greg Rhem; and casting director Gretchen Rennell.
"This year's festival will be a little more industry-driven, and we've created a new online pass for BIFF audiences to experience the festival virtually for the first time," said David Tochterman, BIFF executive director and film industry veteran, in a statement. "I was very impressed with how Kelley creates a theme every year to connect BIFF's programming with what’s going on in the world. Art should reflect life, and that's a great message for a film festival."
In addition to presenting dozens of films, BIFF will host special events throughout the weekend, including free family film screenings and panel discussions. BIFF’s popular “Tea Talks” also return. This festival-favorite, which began three years ago, will include two world premieres featuring Don Gummer and Gary Moffatt and a panel discussion with industry icons Fred Seibert and Evan Shapiro. The festival is also collaborating with renowned New York City theater company Naked Angels on a screenplay reading of "Next Fall," by Geoffrey Nauffts and starring Patricia Clarkson and William Fichtner.
For a complete listing of screenings and events, visit biffma.org.