GREAT BARRINGTON — The show must go on, just not as originally intended.
A month after the Berkshire International Film Festival announced an in-person festival schedule, complete with a tribute to legendary actor Alfre Woodard, its leaders are preparing for a virtual-only festival via a streaming platform.
Festival organizers announced the decision via biffma.org, saying: "While many of us are vaccinated, BIFF’s unique tightly-scheduled, non-stop, four-day structure doesn’t allow for the vaccine-verification, intensive cleaning, and air handling between screenings that would be safest for an indoor event with hundreds of people attending, many from outside Berkshire County."
The decision to shift to the virtual format was one that organizers had tried to put off by postponing the festivities in 2020 and eventually pushing this year's event back from June until September.
"I feel very, very grateful that we are able to bring the majority of the festival to the community, to our pass holders," Kelley Vickery, BIFF founder and director said during a recent phone interview. "Never in a million years did I think we'd be here in September, but the numbers [of positive COVID-19 cases] keep rising."
Fortunately, she said, the film festival already had a virtual streaming platform as a way to offer a sort-of hybrid experience for patrons who are immunocompromised or were not-yet-ready to return to an in-person theater experience.
"There's nothing like experiencing films in a theater. It's a communal experience," Vickery said. "Obviously, it was a very tough call."
The decision to pivot to an all virtual festival did force some changes to the programming schedule. Here's what you need to know:
1: Pass holders will be able to stream films through the eventive platform from Thursday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 12. The festival has nearly 70 titles to choose from. Due to streaming rights, BIFF Online will only be available to pass holders in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut.
2: There are four levels of passes available, ranging in price from $150 to $600.
3: Three local films will screen at the Mahaiwe on Sunday, Sept. 12. "Speak What We Feel," by Kevin J. Coleman and Patrick J. Tool, an 80-minute documentary about Shakespeare & Company's Fall Festival of Shakespeare will screen at 10 a.m. "Hello Bookstore," a documentary about The Bookstore in Lenox, will screen at 1 p.m. "Sproutland," inspired by the life of "Sproutman" Steve Meyerowitz as detailed in his wife Beth Robbin's book "A Greif Sublime," will show at 4 p.m. All three films also will be offered virtually.
4: Beth Levinson, director of "Storm Lake," a documentary about a family-run newspaper in Storm Lake, Iowa, is from Pittsfield.
5: Director Nadia Szold's documentary "Larry Flynt For President" debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival. Szold, a native of the Berkshires, at the age of 17, formed the theater troupe Cojones Company in Great Barrington after reading "Waiting for Godot."
6: Some live events have been canceled, such as a planned reading of "Next Fall," starring Patricia Clarkson and William Fichtner. The reading was a collaboration with renowned New York City theater company Naked Angels.
7: A screening of "Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free," scheduled to close out the festival has been postponed, with plans to host a standalone screening in October.
8: "Bernstein's Wall," a documentary about beloved Berkshire icon and Boston Symphony Orchestra conductor Leonard Bernstein, originally slated to open the festival, is being turned into a standalone event. "It's such an intimate film and Lenny loomed large in the Berkshires, that it requires something other than a virtual screening," Vickery said. "We're hoping, potentially, to have the Bernstein children attend the event with the director."
9: A Tea Talk, featuring the short film, "The Art of Don Gummer" followed by a conversation with Gummer, artist Stephen Hannock, Joseph Thompson, retired director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, and film director Wolfram Hissen has been postponed until the 2022 festival.
10: Two of the popular Tea Talks will stream live. Indie Rising, with Jenifer Westphal, Variety's 2020 Producer to Watch, and Joe Plummer, both of the indie production company Wavelength, in conversations with BIFF Executive Director David Tochterman, will stream 3 p.m., Friday. At 1 p.m., Saturday, the livestream of the Tea Talk Imaging The Future will feature award-winning executives and producers Fred Seibert and Evan Shapiro in a conversation about the future of cinema post-pandemic.
11: The Berkshire International Film Festival will return next summer, June 1 - 5.