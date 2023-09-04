Is that maple-boiled hot dog worth the wait? We're standing in line for these 10 fair foods coming to The Big E in 2023

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Have you ever thought about throwing Thanksgiving-style turkey stuffing on cottage fries? And then throwing on some gooey cheese? Why not ladle cranberry sauce on the combo for good measure?

If this concoction sounds appealing, then you’re in luck. Because The Big E is back, running from Sept. 15 through Oct. 1.

“The Thanksgiving nachos" — as that dish is called — "are designed for a beer in one hand and a tablecloth for a napkin,” said creator Mick Corduff, who may well have been summing up the general vibe of this year's Big E offerings.

Corduff, chef and owner of The Log Cabin in Holyoke who will once again be serving up fare in the New England Craft Beer Pub on the Avenue of States, was one of 13 food vendors sharing their goods at a recent Media Taste Test and Food Preview at the Storrowton Carriage House Pavilion.

And his "Thanksgiving nachos" were right at home amidst a ton of reconfigured classic fair food on display at this year’s food preview.

The offerings were a far cry from last year, when veggie-centric dishes like sweet potato tacos and veggie burgers were highlighted during 2022's media food preview day. Don't worry, you'll still be able to nosh on those items and a few new offerings too, such as sweet potato sushi, potato flights and buffalo cauliflower wings.

It’s not that deep-fried novelties and wacky mashups were missing in action last year — there's always deep-fried Oreos available — Big E officials had just chosen to highlight vegan, vegetarian and comfort food options. But this year, those more unconventional options — caramel apple Snickers pizza and maple syrup-boiled hot dogs topped with maple-fried bacon — are back in the spotlight.

The maple-bacon hot dog and dessert pizza will be among nearly six dozen new treats at this year's Big E.

But according to Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of Eastern States Exposition, which hosts The Big E, all the culinary madness simply serves to support the fair’s agricultural mission.

Last year, a record 177,789 visitors attended Big E on Saturday, Sept. 24; in all, 1.6 million attendees stopped by over last year's 17-day run.

“We’re bigger now than we’ve ever been,” said Cassidy, who has spent 30 years working for Eastern States Exposition. “But agriculture in New England and the eastern states has shrunk a great deal, so our job is to do the best we can to educate people in a subliminal way.”

So while someone might be in the Harpoon Beer Hall, wolfing up a southwestern-styled chopped cheese — decked out with tater tots, roasted peppers and nacho cheese sauce, mind you — Cassidy hopes the person might gain a little awareness of where the dairy in that dish comes from.

“Our legislators will wear a button that says ‘Buy Local’ or ‘No Farms, No Food,’” he said, “but then legislate against agriculture in a multitude of ways,” citing a penalty on farms that make excess milk and bans on selling raw milk off of farm properties.

Of course it’s anyone’s guess how much attendees will let that information sink in.

They'll be busy seeking out familiar favorites like V-One Vodka, which'll be found on New England Avenue. For its 17th year at the fair, owner Paul Kozub has devised a butterfly pea flower version that, when citrus is added, transforms from blue to pink. “Our owner,” said Macy Ring, who was behind their booth, “he’s got the greatest mind I’ve ever seen.”

The Big E cream puffs also make their anticipated annual return in three locations — the New England Center, Gate 9A and Avenue ShowPlace. They’ve been a staple since 2002, when Billie’s Baked Potatoes team Ray and Dolores Billie explored a less savory palate.

“These are iconic, that’s for sure,” E.J. Dean said, surveying the cream puff riches. Dean and his wife Norma have run the Big E Bakery since the Billies retired after the 2017 fair. One of the Dean family's innovations was bringing a different special flavor every year, pulling from a pool of ideas, with pumpkin and chocolate being recent offerings.

This year's featured flavor? Maple.

Among pumpkin, chocolate and maple, though, “maple is my personal favorite,” Dean said.

Another old favorite that will be back? The Agawam Lions Club’s famed barbecue chicken. David Henry, Eastern States Exposition chairman of the board, said “I have it every day I’m here.” That's 10 days, thank you very much.

As for Cassidy’s favorite, he acknowledged “the script says cream puffs, but I can’t lie." With a wink, he shrugged, "It’s the cheese curds.”

Last year, Cassidy was thrilled that The Big E had come in third in Carnival Warehouse’s annual Top 50 Fairs list, beating out the Minnesota State Fair, which was ranked fourth, for the first time ever. “We have waited 105 years for this,” he told The Eagle at the time.

The Big E fell behind Minnesota in the the most recent ranking, with a fourth place spot. Minnesota was third, just zipping past The Big E.

Who will win out this year? And, more importantly, will The Big E manage to top itself yet again?

Time will tell. Until then, you can visit thebige.com for more information a complete schedule of this year’s events.

And while you wait for The Big E to return on Sept. 15, whet your palate with a preview of some of the food offerings in store.

Cannoli Doughnuts

Cannoli King | Food Court

What is it?: A glazed doughnut, cut in half and smeared with cannoli cream, topped with cream, chocolate chips and a cannoli shell.

Our take: Here's something we didn't know we needed in our lives — a cannoli/doughnut combo. This decadent doughnut is a delicious treat that you, of course can eat on your own, but is better shared.

Also try: Not into the thought of eating a cannoli doughnut? Don't worry, Cannoli King Mike Kozak has thought of just about everything. He's also offering cannoli chips — a side of cannoli filling with "cannoli chips" — flattened out cannoli shells shaped like a nacho chip. We think it's ingenious. Why? You can walk and dip as you go.

Maple Bacon Hot Dog

Ferrindino Maple | Better Living Center and Springfield Road

What is it?: An all-beef hot dog boiled in Ferrindino maple syrup, topped with maple bacon crumbles

Our take: If you love maple-flavored food, this is something you should hunt down. Be warned, this is not for the faint-of-heart maple fan. The hot dog is maple-forward in flavor — hot dog in texture only. But don't worry, this dish isn't too sweet and the maple bacon adds just the right balance to it, both in taste and texture. And not to worry — if you’re in need of maple mustard, they’ve got it on deck.

Thanksgiving Nachos

New England Craft Beer Pub | Avenue of States

What is it?: Cottage fries with turkey stuffing, cheese sauce and cranberry salsa

Our take: It shouldn't work, but it does. These are not your traditional nachos and what pulls the dish together is the cranberry sauce topping. Top marks for the quasi-nachos.

Also try: New England Craft Beer Pub also has a "Polish Bomb," a jalapeno-cheddar kielbasa patty on a brioche bun topped with pickled onion, dill coleslaw and horseradish sauce. The kielbasa and coleslaw work really well together and there’s just enough spiciness on the backend of each bite.

Island Pizza

Sam Adams Beer Garden | Avenue of States

What is it?: Pizza topped with Caribbean seasoned pork, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, pickled red onion, milk banana peppers, lime and cilantro

Our take: This one's worth a detour. This bright and sunny pizza, decorated in hues of pink, yellow and greens, isn't something we'd normally go for when picking out a slice. We're more traditional when it comes to toppings, but we gave it a whirl and were pleasantly surprised. It's really delicious and a great flavor combination.

Macaroni Chicken Cheese Bowl

Storrowton Tavern Soup Shack | Avenue of States

What is it?: Blackened chicken in mac and cheese served in a bread bowl

Our take: This may sound like a carb overload, but we're fully on board. There's a gentle kick of black pepper from the chicken and the macaroni is coated in the cheesiest of cheese concoctions. As for eating the bread and pasta together, we feel as giddily indulgent as one should at The Big E.

Also try: There's also a corned beef reuben wrap here. It's exactly what it sounds like, without any madcap flourishes, so if you’re looking for something a little more familiar, it’s a good option.

Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

Top The Crust | The Deep South Company and The Food Court

What is it?: Crispy Nashville hot chicken, shredded cheddar, pickles and white onions on a wood-fired pizza

Our take: Time to reach for our tablecloth-napkins, because we definitely want second slices of this pizza. The dill pickles work really well with the chicken and cheese, offering a super satisfying sour crunch.

Also try: They've got a Caramel Apple Snicker Dessert Pizza that's a must if you're hankering to satisfy a sweet tooth. Between the cinnamon sugar apples, caramel, crushed Snickers bar, drizzled chocolate and peanut butter, it's a sugar onslaught that we're delighted by.

Disco Fries

White Hut | The Food Court

What is it?: Crispy French fries topped with gravy, hot dogs and White Hut's famous fried onions, topped with cheese curds

Our take: We're pretty sure this dish would go great with a beer or two, but unfortunately we didn't have one. If you're looking for something more than poutine, consider giving this a whirl.

Porky Pretzel Bites

Wurst Haus | Commonwealth Ave.

What is it?: Salty pretzel bites topped with German beer-glazed pulled pork, apple sauerkraut and crispy pork skin crumbles

Our take: Color us surprised, but these are a success. We wouldn’t think of putting onions and apples together, let alone with pretzels necessarily. But this smoky twist on a sweet and salty amalgamation makes for a killer flavor combo.

Chocolate Pumpkin Marble Cupcake

LuAnn’s Bakery | The Front Porch

What is it?: Swirled rich chocolate and pumpkin cakes topped with pumpkin buttercream and a drizzle of chocolate ganache

Our take: It may be one of the more traditional offerings from LuAnn’s, especially compared with their dill pickle cupcake, but what's not to like about a chocolate-pumpkin treat as summer turns to fall? It’s very good, super moist and dense. We couldn’t eat a full one in a single sitting, so if you opt for the larger size, this cupcake might be worth bringing home for later.

V-One Vodka Lemon Drop Martini

V-One Vodka | New England Avenue

What is it?: V-One "Color-Changing" Lemon Vodka in a lemon drop martini

Our take: We are all for this one. The butterfly pea flower that provides that hue also brings a touch of earthy flavor, almost like tea, that plays beautifully off the clear sharpness of the vodka. Add in the citrus and it really all comes together. Chef's kiss.