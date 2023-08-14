Want to purchase advance discount tickets to The Big E? You'll need to buy them online or drive to South Hadley

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Berkshire County residents wanting to snag advance discount tickets for the The Big E, at the Eastern States Exposition, will need to make their purchases through thebige.com or travel to the Pioneer Valley to purchase them in person at a Rocky's Ace Hardware Store.
Big Y, where many Berkshire residents purchased their Big E tickets, is "no longer a presale ticket partner and will not be selling the advance discount tickets," Mackenzie Coburn, a sales innovation manager with Eastern States Exposition, confirmed in an email.
The 107th edition of The Big E — the third largest fair in the United States — runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 1. Advance discount single-day tickets are $16 for adults, ages 13 and over, and $10 for children, ages 6 to 12. Ages 5 and under are free. Regular admission is $20 for adults, $12 for children.
"Eastern States Exposition is proud to partner with Rocky’s Ace Hardware. They are an outstanding regional business that offers tremendous value to its customers,” Gene Cassidey, ESE president and CEO said in a news release announcing Rocky's as the "official presale ticket partner of The Big E," as well as the official hardware store of The Big E and the exclusive sponsor of the fair's Giant Slide in a recent news release.
Rocky's is selling the advance discounted tickets through Sept. 13 and regular price tickets, Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, in 12 of its 48 locations — South Hadley being the closest to the Berkshires. Other locations include Agawam, East Longmeadow, Ludlow, Palmer, Westfield, Worcester, Holden, Northborough, two stores in Springfield and a shop in Vernon, Conn.
“The Big E is a Western Mass and New England institution,” said Rocco Falcone II, president and CEO of Rocky’s Ace Hardware, in the release. Rocky's has been in continuous operation under the same family since it opened its first store in Springfield in 1926. “Elevating our partnership with this great organization aligns with our plan to be the hardware store of choice in the markets we serve.”
Also now on sale are 17-day adult and child value passes, an advance discount Midway Magic Pass, as well as tickets for individual concerts in the Big E Arena. Big E Arena concert ticket prices include admission to the fair.
Performances in the Big E Arena include John Fogerty (Sept. 15); Jimmy Eat World with special guest Palehound (Sept. 16); Parker McCollum (Sept. 17); Bachman-Turner Overdrive (Sept. 22); Quinn XCII with special guest Alexander 23 (Sept. 23); Chris Young (Sept. 24); Zedd (Sept. 29); Third Eye Blind (Sept. 30) and I Love the 90s featuring Vanilla Ice, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Montell Jordan and Rob Base (Oct. 1).
Concerts on the Court of Honor Stage, included with regular admission, include Molly Hatchet, O-Town, Megan Moroney, Ginuwine, Puddle of Mudd and more. The E Stage, which features emerging talent includes performances by High Tea, Mighty Ploughboys, The Adventures of Thaddeus Black, Lovewhip and Wayfaring Soul. Complete lineups of performances on the Court of Honor Stage and The E Stage can be found at thebige.com/p/entertainment/concerts.