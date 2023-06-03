Start the summer off right! 5 not-to-miss June concerts in the Berkshires

Before your evenings are filled with picnics on the Tanglewood lawn, performances in Joe's Field at Mass MoCA and a dozen other locations in the Berkshires, enjoy the sounds of (an early) summer by attending one of these five concerts, featuring Berkshire and national favorites in intimate settings.
Billy Keane kicks off his summer tour at Studio9
Before he hits the road with The Walking Dream, spend a night (or two) with Billy Keane, artist-in-resident at Studio9. The Americana/folk singer will spend two nights, June 10 and 11, at Studio9, 18 Veazie St., North Adams, an intimate, state-of-the-art recording studio and performance venue on the Porches campus. Concerts start at 7:30 p.m. $35-$40. Information and tickets: studio9porches.com
Other concerts of interest: Reed Foehl, June 16; The Wildwoods, June 20.
Spend an evening with Joan Osborne at Tree House Theater
Did you miss singer-songwriter Joan Osborne's appearance at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in April? You have another chance to listen to songstress at Tree House Brewing Company's House Theater in South Deerfield, 8 p.m. June 13. Doors open at 7 p.m. $45. Information and tickets: treehousebrewing.com
Other concerts of interest: Yo La Tengo, June 14; Jeff Tweedy with Le Ren, June 19.
Celebrate the musical journey of Jethro Tull with Martin Barre
Martin Barre, known for his historic riffs, power chords and soaring melodic solos, comes to The 2023 Worthington Summer Concert Series at The Links at Worthington, 113 Ridge Road, Worthington. Barre, Jethro Tull's guitarist for over 43 years, presents "A Brief History of Tull," with Dan Crisp, 8 p.m. June 18. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket. $45. Information and tickets: worthingtongolfclub.com
Sip margaritas in the Ostrich Room while listening to Johnny Irion and Friends
Is there a better way to spend a Wednesday evening then drinking a spicy margarita and listening to a troubadour rocker? If this sounds good, head down the Apple Tree Inn, 10 Richmond Mountain Road, Lenox, to listen to Johnny Irion and his guests, in a super intimate setting, 7 p.m., June 28. More information: 413-200-8456, appletreeinnlenox.com
Other concerts of interest: Mark Franklin, June 7; The Lucky 5, June 9; Brother Sals Blues Band, June 10.
Take a trip with Chris Merenda and The Wheel
Songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and lead singer Chris Meranda isn't committed to a single musical genre. Ska, reggae, punk, rock and folk, Americana, blues and bluegrass — he utilizes all these genres to create spine tingling, melodic songs. But don't take our word for it, take a trip to The Egremont Barn, 17 Main St., Egremont, to listen to his musical offerings, 7:30 p.m. June 30. $15. Information and tickets: 413-528-1570, theegremontbarn.com
Other concerts of interest: Honeysuckle, June 8; The Mammals, June 9; Sam Brown, June 15; Clare Maloney and The Great Adventure, June 16.