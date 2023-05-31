Bob Telson, Jon Herington, Bob Sheppard and friends uniting for a one-night only performance at Norman Rockwell Museum gala

STOCKBRIDGE — Bob Telson has a play date coming up with some old friends.
They are all accomplished musicians, although they have never all played together. But coming up on June 10, they will join forces as Bob Telson and Friends to perform a one-night only performance during the Norman Rockwell Museum's season-opening event, "A Night of Wonder Gala."
“We are old friends doing a new thing,” Telson told The Eagle from his Brooklyn, N.Y., home. “I’ve never put on a concert like this before. So it’s really exciting to do this with people I love to make music with.”
Joining Telson will be Jon Herington, a New York City-based guitarist, singer/songwriter, producer and bandleader who has been recording and touring with Steely Dan since 1999.
Bob Sheppard will also be there. He is a busy saxophonist and woodwind player who has worked with Freddie Hubbard, Billy Childs, Chick Corea, Peter Erskine, Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, and Neil Young.
“It's rare that all of us, from both coasts, get an opportunity to perform in such a beautiful setting doing what we love,” Telson said. “And it's especially meaningful to be able to help the museum.”
The trio will be joined by jazz and Brazilian vocalist Maria Puga Lareo, Uruguayan singer-songwriter and Latin Grammy Award nominee Julieta Rad and percussionist Juan Chiavassa.
"Our season-opening event, A Night of Wonder Gala, celebrates our summer exhibition, Tony Sarg: Genius at Play, bringing together the museum's friends to reconnect and support the museum we all love," Laurie Norton Moffatt, director and CEO of the Norman Rockwell Museum, said in a news release.
In addition to the music, there will be creative cuisine, mystical drinks, parades, puzzles, and interactive performances by actors, magicians, and more under a tent and on the grounds of the museum.
Costumes that reflect time travel, flights of fancy, and imagination are encouraged.
Telson has been to the Berkshires, but only once — when he was 9 years old and attended a summer camp here.
“But I do know that there are lots of cultural activities, and that it’s ideal in all the important ways,” he said.
Telson, a classically trained American composer and multi-instrumentalist, has been nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award. His work spans many styles, and his songs been recorded by Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Natalie Cole, George Benson, Joe Cocker, Etta James, k.d. lang, Shawn Colvin, George Michael, and The Five Blind Boys of Alabama.
He said the concert would concentrate on his songs in three sets. The first will focus on Telson’s songs that have been in movie soundtracks, including the Oscar-nominated “Calling You,” from the movie “Bagdad Café.”
The second set is a series of songs he wrote in the 13 days his newly acquainted companion was out of his life, and he was awaiting her arrival in Brooklyn from Buenos Aires, where they met for only one day. Since her arrival, they have remained at each other’s side.
“We continue on very happily,” Telson said.
The third set will feature songs he has written for musical theater.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Norman Rockwell Museum.
IF YO GO
"A Night of Wonder Gala"
What: Creative cuisine, mystical drinks, parades, performances, and puzzles. All under a tent on the grounds of Norman Rockwell Museum.
Where: Norman Rockwell Museum, 9 Glendale Road/Route 183, Stockbridge
When: 6-10 p.m., June 10
Tickets: $75 to $10,000 (for a table of 12)
Information and reservations: 413-298-4100, nrm.org/gala