OPERA REVIEW: In Boston Early Music Festival's 'Alcina,' the magic trick is on us

GREAT BARRINGTON — When the sorceress Alcina sets a spell in motion during the opera that bears her name, she entrancingly waves her wand over her forest of once-human trees; her imprisoned lover, Ruggiero; the orchestra that played behind her and the audience itself.

Opera review What: “La liberazione di Ruggiero dall’isola d’Alcina” by Francesca Caccini, libretto by Ferdinando Saracinelli, based on “Orlando Furioso” by Ludovico Ariosto, directed by Gilbert Blin, music directors Paul O’Dette and Stephen Stubbs Who: Boston Early Music Festival With: Mireille Lebel, Cecilia Duarte and Colin Balzer Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington Information: bemf.org

Little do we know at the Mahaiwe, though, that, far before Alcina sang out her magic, the Boston Early Music Festival had already put us under a much more powerful enchantment.

In its two-day Berkshire jaunt presenting Francesca Caccini’s “La liberazione di Ruggiero dall’isola d’Alcina,” BEMF crafted a spellbinding spectacle.

Taken alone, some voices may have been a little overmatched, some orchestrations a little peculiar, some costumes a little cartoonish, but when brought together on the stage, they transported us to the music room of a Florentine palace and coronated us the kings and queens, dukes and duchesses, being sung to.

The opera, billed here as “Alcina,” is the earliest known to be composed by a woman, and its sensibilities and accompaniment reflect the baroque dawn of the art form.

Based on the “Orlando Furioso,” it tells us of Melissa, a force for good who wishes to free the erstwhile knight Ruggiero from his ensnarement by Alcina on her island of lust and magic. He must return to the marital love of Bradamante and the martial cause of his homeland. After breaking Alcina’s spell, Melissa and Ruggiero work to rebuff her renewed advances, free her other captives and send her away for good.

Its plot is a bit odd to our modern ears, the story moralistic even by opera standards and bookended with bizarre courtly tributes that drag on far too long. Yet Caccini’s music making, utterly ingenious, anchors “Alcina” and renders it a rare treat well worth BEMF’s painstaking attention.

Concertmaster Robert Mealy told me in an interview well before Saturday’s production that Caccini’s youth, spent singing with her two sisters, may have influenced how she viewed treble parts in arranging an unusual trio of violins. Here, Caccini’s three main characters may well display that intuitive, unique sense of harmony.

The two mezzo-sopranos provided a masterclass in the varied dimensions of their voice type.

Cecilia Duarte as Melissa was deep, tender and earthy, her voice smoldering as, above it, the rising smoke curled into the buttery, quintessentially operatic ringlets of Mireille Lebel’s Alcina. The air that hung around them, at least in the first act, was the silvery, gossamer tones of Colin Balzer in Ruggiero’s upper register.

In the second act, something curious happened: As Ruggiero was freed, so was Balzer's voice. It expanded downward and strengthened as he gathered his mettle, in steps at first as Melissa invested him once more with his shield and sword and pike, then all at once as he fought back against his tormentor. Balzer channeled his character’s evolution through his expressive eyes, in turns stupefied and flashing.

Lebel acted Alcina’s various, complex motivations expertly. She nodded vigorously as Ruggiero affirmed his love, protesting too much to words she knew were hollow.

In the second act, Alcina crumbled. Returning gray-haired as her spells faded, Lebel found new ways to give her voice — in languid s’s, gnashing k’s and sultry f’s — over to madness.

The climax was conceived brilliantly by Stage Director Gilbert Blin as a chorus of shears commanded to destroy the plants that Alcina has fashioned from her former lovers and rivals. The snicker-snack of the blades became percussion in a production that mostly lacked it.

The chorus throughout was inconsistent. Sometimes, like in the arias of Neptune and Oreste, they were warm and enjoyable. Other times, they were not up to the task or misguidedly nasal and downright unpleasant.

The orchestra was entirely as advertised. The regal blew out its otherworldly tones in Alcina’s last gasp — and earlier the organ and lirone shook us to our core during scenes of high drama.

The strings, which struggled with moments of discordance in the first act, came into their own for the rollicking second act dances. The recorders, in an earlier dance, were wondrous.

Movement throughout was clear and dramatic, from the tugging and swaying of implanted trees against their rooted feet to the swirling handiwork of magical spells.

Without sets, with the orchestra on stage and the costumes just a tad crafty, the spells transport us. We are sitting beside Christina of Lorraine, watching the enjoyments written by our favorite composer just for us.

If the festival’s orchestra has raided our instrument cabinet and its performers our costume box, so be it. How magical it is, as Alcina’s henchwomen tell Ruggiero, to pass our hours beside that fine sun.

