From a 'whoosh of harmony to a lute on steroids,' Boston Early Music Festival bringing its unique sound to Berkshires

GREAT BARRINGTON — Get ready to take opera, very nearly, from the top.
“Alcina,” which the Boston Early Music Festival will bring to the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center beginning June 23, comes from an era when what we now call opera was in its infancy — and composer Francesca Caccini lived at the heart of it.
“Alcina” is the first known opera by a woman, and its musical styles and accompaniment reflect a Baroque trove of deliberate, ornate sound. The festival’s orchestra director, Robert Mealy, took The Eagle behind the scenes of how and where that sound is made.
“It’s a very modern conception of using instruments to heighten text,” said Mealy, who also leads the Historical Performance Program at New York’s Juilliard School. “But what [Caccini] and her colleagues at the time are drawing on is, essentially, this very colorful Renaissance cabinet of instruments that any expensive court, like the Medici court where she worked, would have on hand.”
It’s a cabinet brimming with a rediscovered lyre that brings a “whoosh of harmony,” an organ whose sound stood for hell and a “lute on steroids,” among many more treasures.
Here is what Mealy had to say during a phone interview with The Eagle about five of the festival’s plucked, bowed and reeded music makers, condensed and edited by instrument:
CHITARRONE
(Pronounced kee-tah-RO-nay)
What it is: A large guitar, “chitar-,” where the “-one” suffix [signifies large] like “trombone” from a large trumpet. A chitarrone is a kind of extended lute where it has bass strings, enormously long, connected to the basic lute body.
How it’s used: It was an instrument that was invented for this music. It has no real modern analogue. It’s kind of like a lute on steroids, essentially. It has the possibility … of adding bass notes to the accompaniment.
BAROQUE HARP
What it is: A forest of strings that you have to negotiate. The white notes are two sets of strings on the outside and the black notes of the keyboard [sharps and flats] are in the middle.
How it’s used: It can provide beautiful, twinkling, celestial music in its treble, and it can also cover the dark, low tones. It’s an instrument that can carry a bass line with its lowest strings. … The color of it is something that is very sumptuous at all times. It makes everything more deluxe. … That color, in particular, is a very, very expressive one.
VIOLA DA GAMBA
What it is: A distant relative of the cello that has more strings and is tuned a little bit like a guitar, … and keeps the frets that a guitar has. But instead of being plucked, it’s bowed.
How it’s used: It’s a softer instrument than the cello, and it’s a more supple instrument in a way. … Because it has frets, it’s a little easier to negotiate than a cello or violin, and — partially because the sound is more refined, they felt — the gamba was always a very aristocratic instrument, and one that was played by not only professionals but aristocratic amateurs as well. … You have everything from bass to treble in different sizes of gamba.
REGAL
(Pronounced reh-GALL)
What it is: A very small box, it’s a reed organ essentially.
How it’s used: It only serves one function, and that is, it has a very, very nasal reed stop of an organ. It’s used for hell scenes a lot; it’s a very nasty, biting sound. It’s a very specific color that’s only used on very special occasions, but it makes a tremendous impact when it is. … It’s very ancient. Organs go way back, to the early Middle Ages, and [the regal] may partake of something of the early organ, in that it’s a particularly loud and penetrating sound. There were medieval organs that apparently were so loud, they said birds would fall dead out of the sky.
LIRONE
(Pronounced lee-RO-nay)
What it is: A bowed instrument … that has a huge number of strings. It has an entirely flat bridge, so you can’t play melodies on it, you can only play this cloud of harmony. … It’s an instrument that’s only been rediscovered in the last 50 years.
How it’s used: A very, very, very special sound that really heightens the moment. … This was the instrument that the 17th century felt captured a lot of the power of the classical lyre. … It’s often used for very powerful scenes of great emotion. It’s often used for tragic scenes as well, because it has a lot of associations with Greek tragedy.
ABOUT ‘ALCINA’Francesca Caccini’s “Alcina,” or, by its full title, “La liberazione di Ruggiero dall’isola d’Alcina,” follows a quest to rescue the warrior Ruggiero by his protector, Melissa, that he might return to his beloved Bradamante. He’s been ensorcelled by the evil Alcina, who holds him captive on her magical island. It’s taken from the epic poem “Orlando Furioso,” which also inspired operas by George Frideric Handel.
Caccini was a Florentine performer and composer from a musical family who worked for the powerful and wealthy Medici court, chiefly under her patron, Christina of Lorraine. Caccini sang the title role in the 1625 premiere of her own comic work, her only surviving opera.
The Boston Early Music Festival’s 2023 performances of “Alcina” will feature Mireille Lebel in the title role. Lebel, a Canadian mezzo-soprano, has appeared worldwide and recorded seven albums with BEMF. Canadian tenor Colin Balzer, who has given prizewinning performances at contests all over Europe, will reprise his role as Ruggiero from BEMF’s 2018 production. Mexican mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte, who has sung in world premieres and operatic staples across the U.S., Latin America and beyond, will sing Melissa.
IF YOU GOWhat: “Alcina” by Francesca Caccini, libretto by Fedinando Saracinelli, based on “Orlando Furioso” by Ludovico Ariosto
Who: Boston Early Music Festival, led by musical directors Paul O’Dette and Stephen Stubbs, Stage Director Gilbert Blin, Orchestra Director Robert Mealy and Dance Director Melinda Sullivan
Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington
When: 8 p.m. June 23 and 3 p.m. June 24
Other performance: 4 p.m. June 25 in Katonah, N.Y.
Tickets: $25-85
Information and reservations: 617-661-1812, bemf.org/2023-festival/bemf-in-the-berkshires/, or 413-528-0100, mahaiwe.org