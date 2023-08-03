BSO management, musicians reach three-year labor accord. Here’s some of what’s in the agreement

LENOX — Less than a month before the current contract was set to expire, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Thursday that its musicians and the board of trustees have ratified a new three-year labor agreement to take effect on Aug. 28.
Specific contract details were not made available.
But the announcement stated, “The new contract restores traditional annual wage growth going forward and includes a ‘catch-up’ increase for the musicians following a three-year pandemic pause in their wages under the existing contract approved in 2020.”
That agreement at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic included a 37 percent average compensation reduction because of concert cancellations. The 2020 base salary for the BSO's 92 full-time musicians was $120,000
The new 2023 agreement “offers artistic management greater flexibility in scheduling concerts in both Boston and the Berkshires to respond to changes in audience preferences and to advance the organization’s goals of achieving financial sustainability over the longer-term.”
“We are very pleased to have forged this new agreement in a spirit of genuine cooperation and goodwill and are collectively excited to open a new chapter in the BSO’s long and storied history with a new three-year labor contract,” BSO board Chair Barbara Hostetter, BSO Players Committee Chair Todd Seeber and Boston Musicians Association President Pat Hollenbeck wrote in a joint statement.
“The contract’s terms recognize the financial sacrifices the orchestra made during the pandemic and their extraordinary contributions to making the BSO one of the world’s most preeminent orchestras and teaching organizations,” the statement continues. “The agreement also responds to the need for greater flexibility in scheduling Boston Symphony and Boston Pops concerts to meet the evolving audience demand for live music performances in the post-pandemic world.”
The management, player and union representatives asserted that “performing orchestral music in-person remains at the center of the BSO’s mission, and this agreement will ensure that we can continue to do that at the highest level for years to come. We are especially proud to have reached a mutually satisfying agreement three weeks before the current contract was set to expire through a deeply collaborative process that strengthened our positive working relationship.
“We all agree that both the process and the outcome are ‘wins’ for the organization and audiences alike, and we look forward to continuing to work together collegially to ensure the long-term success and sustainability of the Boston Symphony.”