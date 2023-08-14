Claire Daly, Dominique Eade, The Lucky 5 and Benny Kohn headline 2nd annual Bousquet Jazz Festival

PITTSFIELD — A wide variety of jazz stylings, from hot swing to cool post-bop, featuring vibrant vocals and virtuoso piano will be featured at the second annual Bousquet Jazz Festival Saturday, Aug. 19.
The event is a combination of hillside performances and indoor “apres jazz.”
The afternoon event, a collaborative production of the Bousquet Mountain and Berkshires Jazz, kicks off at 4 p.m. with the popular quintet The Lucky 5.
"This hard-swinging jazz band blends 30s and 40s style swing with gypsy and Parisian flavors to create a unique blend of music that stands by itself. The Lucky 5 continues to be a favorite among music lovers young and old alike," Berkshires Jazz said in news release.
Award-winning saxophonist Claire Daly follows at 5:30 p.m., returning to the Berkshires for her first appearance post-COVID. The Jazz Journalist Association’s three-time Baritone Saxophonist of the Year, Daly will be previewing her latest recording in the runup to a CD release concert at Dizzy’s Club at the Lincoln Center.
At 7 p.m., vocalist, composer and improviser Dominique Eade closes out the outdoor portion of the festival. Eade, according to Berkshires Jazz, blends musical virtuosity with a songwriter’s straightforward emotional sensibility, creating music that has garnered critical acclaim, inspired audiences and served as a creative signpost for generations of singers.
The festival moves indoors, to The Lift Bistropub at 8:30 p.m, where legendary local pianist Benny “Fingers” Kohn and his trio will provide the evening's entertainment.
Tickets, available at bousquetmountain.com, are $30 for ages 21 and over; $19 for ages 13 to 20 and $5 for 12 and under.
Festival is rain or shine. Food and beverages available. No outside food or drinks allowed. For more information, visit berkshiresjazz.org.