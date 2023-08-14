<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
JAZZ FESTIVAL

Claire Daly, Dominique Eade, The Lucky 5 and Benny Kohn headline 2nd annual Bousquet Jazz Festival

The Lucky 5

The Lucky 5 kicks off the second annual Bousquet Jazz Festival Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY BERKSHRES JAZZ

PITTSFIELD — A wide variety of jazz stylings, from hot swing to cool post-bop, featuring vibrant vocals and virtuoso piano will be featured at the second annual Bousquet Jazz Festival Saturday, Aug. 19

The event is a combination of hillside performances and indoor “apres jazz.”

The afternoon event, a collaborative production of the Bousquet Mountain and Berkshires Jazz, kicks off at 4 p.m. with the popular quintet The Lucky 5.

"This hard-swinging jazz band blends 30s and 40s style swing with gypsy and Parisian flavors to create a unique blend of music that stands by itself. The Lucky 5 continues to be a favorite among music lovers young and old alike," Berkshires Jazz said in news release.

Award-winning saxophonist Claire Daly follows at 5:30 p.m., returning to the Berkshires for her first appearance post-COVID. The Jazz Journalist Association’s three-time Baritone Saxophonist of the Year, Daly will be previewing her latest recording in the runup to a CD release concert at Dizzy’s Club at the Lincoln Center.

At 7 p.m., vocalist, composer and improviser Dominique Eade closes out the outdoor portion of the festival. Eade, according to Berkshires Jazz, blends musical virtuosity with a songwriter’s straightforward emotional sensibility, creating music that has garnered critical acclaim, inspired audiences and served as a creative signpost for generations of singers.

The festival moves indoors, to The Lift Bistropub at 8:30 p.m, where legendary local pianist Benny “Fingers” Kohn and his trio will provide the evening's entertainment. 

Tickets, available at bousquetmountain.com, are $30 for ages 21 and over; $19 for ages 13 to 20 and $5 for 12 and under. 

Festival is rain or shine. Food and beverages available. No outside food or drinks allowed. For more information, visit berkshiresjazz.org.

