LENOX — For many teens, the biggest event of the year they turn 13 is their Bar Mitzvah. For pianist Brandon Goldberg, however, appearing at the legendary Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island in 2019 as the youngest performer that summer was an unforgettable thrill.
“They treated me like a real musician,” the now-16-year-old Goldberg said during a phone interview from his Miami, Fla., home. “I got to be in the same backstage area as Christian McBride and Herbie Hancock, around all my heroes.”
On Sunday, Nov. 20, Goldberg will make his musical debut in the Berkshires, where he has visited his grandparents’ summer home since he was a small child. He will perform on a vintage Steinway piano in historic Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum accompanied by bassist Ben Wolfe and drummer Aaron Kimmel. The Berkshires debut of the Brandon Goldberg Trio is an anchor event of Berkshires Jazz’s three-day Fall Jazz Sprawl in Lenox and Pittsfield.
The young jazz phenom started playing piano at age 3.
“I came home from preschool one day and played songs they had taught us,” Goldberg said. “I got into jazz music because my grandparents showed me a Rat Pack video. I became obsessed with Frank Sinatra, he’s still my hero. I found Tony Bennett as well, specifically with pianist Bill Evans. When I heard Bill play, I thought, this is what I want to do.”
His parents — neither are musical — looked for programs that would accept such a youngster playing at a higher level. They found what they were looking for at the University of Miami summer camps.
“I got to work with real giants in the jazz world, like the late great Ira Sullivan from Chicago who played with Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers. He helped out a young Herbie Hancock, he was one of the few that would take a 6-year-old seriously,” Goldberg said.
At 8, Goldberg won a competition to play Carnegie Hall, and appeared twice on NBC’s TV series “Little Big Shots,” which he promoted on Harry Connick Jr.’s TV show.
“He’s an incredible musician,” Goldberg recalled, “he does all his own arrangements and has a real vision as to what he wants. He’s a perfectionist. Playing piano with him was something I treasure.”
Goldberg recorded his debut album “Let’s Play!” at age 11, followed by “In Good Time” a few years later. Both were recognized by Downbeat Magazine as among the top albums of the year.
At Ventfort Hall, the trio will perform “some Henry Mancini music, and Great American Songbook [selections] that not everybody plays, beautiful, unique songs that got lost in the shadows, by composers like Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter,” Goldberg said. Many of the songs were recorded by Sinatra, he explained.
Included on the bill are Goldberg’s own compositions.
“I’ve always heard melodies in my head, as early as I can remember. I try to be as original as I can be, true to my individual voice,” he said.
Besides writing for the trio, quartet and quintet he performs with, Goldberg composed two piano orchestral works, commissioned, performed and recorded by Miami Symphony Orchestra.
“I love looking at how great composers wrote and what they were thinking about, how that influenced other music and later composers,” he said. “When I wrote my symphony, I looked at Stravinsky’s ‘Rite of Spring’ and ‘The Firebird’ to see how he phrased certain instruments, which combinations worked better.”
He also studied Gershwin — “he was a jazz piano player” — and Bach.
“I play a lot of Bach to understand his harmony and genius. Bach is really perfect music, confusing and clear at the same time. There’s an unexplainable quality to it, it’s religion.”
Goldberg has learned to accept and embrace the soubriquet “Old Soul.” It’s certainly well-deserved. Listen to him playing with eyes closed and it’s hard to imagine he’s not a seasoned veteran of the jazz scene.
“There’s a certain quality that older things have, we see it in furniture, in culture, in movies,” Goldberg explained. “I hear it in music.”
His confident, joy-filled Newport Jazz Festival performance can be viewed on YouTube.
“Herbie Hancock is one of my biggest inspirations,” he says from the stage, playing music by his idol and Thelonious Monk alongside his original compositions and arrangements from Duke Ellington to Paul McCartney.
Goldberg started playing with Wolfe six years ago and with Kimmel a year ago. “It feels really comfortable, like we’ve been doing this for a while,” he said. “I’ve been so lucky to play with so many incredible musicians. I consider Ben [who also teaches at Juilliard] to be a close friend and mentor. Ben is 60 and Aaron is in his early 30s, so there’s a big age difference between the three of us. But hopefully you don’t hear it musically.”
Improvisation guides and drives them 100 percent of the time, he explained. “They’re such great listeners and know so much music, it really is a collective improvisation. It’s my solo, but their ears are wide open and hear everything I’m playing. If I do something different, they adapt without taking anything away musically.”
He quotes classical music when he improvises, he noted. While he always enjoyed listening to it, it took him a while to come round to playing it. Nowadays, “it’s one of my favorite things to do, [spending] a couple of hours playing through some Bach Preludes and Fugues and Chopin Etudes, just to make sure my technique’s there.”
He is working on a third album, inspired by Henry Mancini’s music. “Those were the hits of the 1960s, there’s an approachable quality that people don’t realize because it has the stereotype of older music.” He hopes to make it new again.
Film scoring is a particular interest, he said. “The way Mancini wrote his films ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ and ‘Days of Wine and Roses,’ how he captures the mood and writes songs you would just listen to. John Williams does it to very different effect, but still has such singable, recognizable melodies.”
Looking ahead to college and beyond, Goldberg “wants to be in New York playing jazz music to the highest degree I can,” he affirmed. “For me, jazz music is it, if I can do that well, I’ll be happy.”
He is well on his way, having played top stages coast to coast including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dizzy’s Club, Birdland Theatre, Blue Note and the Apollo.
The Ventfort Hall concert was three years in the making, said Berkshires Jazz president Ed Bride.
“The first time we heard of Brandon was when one of our board members came home from Newport Jazz Festival with a CD from this 13 year old kid. We were amazed at it,” he said.
Berkshires Jazz presents and promotes jazz music throughout the county, and for eight seasons has programmed a Jazz Prodigy Concert at the Berkshire Athenaeum during the annual Pittsfield City Jazz Festival, now staged each April during Jazz Appreciation Month.
“We book somebody who is not yet out of high school,” Bride noted. “We’ve been the first paid gig for some of these artists, which is just a thrill. But we couldn’t afford to bring [Goldberg] here from Florida.”
When his mother reached out to Bride to introduce her talented piano-playing son, “I said, ‘he’s in my CD player in my car!’,” the impresario said. That’s when he learned the family had a second home in the Berkshire area.
“We got right to work on what we could do,” Bride said.
The exceptional young talent Berkshires Jazz presents is the future of jazz, Bride explained. “We’re getting old, and just [like] classical music, we’re all concerned with the graying of the audience. We don’t want to be a museum piece, we want to see it thrive and develop with new ideas.”
“We started presenting saxophone player Grace Kelly when she was 14,” he added. Now 30 years old, “she was here twice this year and drew 250 people each time within two months. Who does that in jazz around here?”
Brandon Goldberg’s appearance is the capstone of the inaugural Berkshires Jazz Fall Sprawl, three days of mostly free concerts in various venues in Lenox and Pittsfield supported by Mill Town Foundation. The lineup includes the 17-piece Amherst Jazz Orchestra at Pittsfield’s Flat Burger Society on Saturday, and guitarist Luke Franco and his trio on Sunday at Gateways Inn in Lenox.
“We’ve been looking at Ventfort Hall for a while as a place to hold a program,” Bride said. “Hopefully this will be the first of many events there.”
“I’m really excited to be doing this,” Goldberg said, “the Berkshires is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen. This is my first time playing up here, and I hope it’s not the last.”
His dream, he admitted, is to play at Tanglewood, which he has visited often over the years. “Some of the most amazing musicians ever have been there,” he said.